6 Filipino singer-songwriters to headline ‘ALPAS’ digital concert

A digital show will bring in a music experience courtesy of six acclaimed Filipino solo artists at the comforts of every music fan’s home.

The iconic artists set to perform at “ALPAS” digital concert are award-winning singer-songwriter Ebe Dancel, Johnoy Danao, Bullet Dumas, Barbie Almalbis, Aia de Leon and Kitchie Nadal.

This will be the first time the six top-notch artists are equally headlining a show.

Literally defined as “breaking free,” “ALPAS” is a digital show produced by kumu, an online community platform for live streamers and GNN Entertainment, a Manila-based music events and PR agency.

The virtual concert is a flagship effort between the two producers to keep the live music scene alive while events with large gatherings remain prohibited.

It will be shot in advance somewhere in a “familiar” music venue that serves as second home to a lot of progressive-leaning acts and independent bands, and in Spain, where one of its artists, Kitchie is currently based given the health and safety protocols in place.

Fans can expect the artists perform their biggest hits in a stripped-down format. They may also collaborate for a special “medley” number arranged by renowned musical director, Ronaldo Tomas.

“Music feels more essential than usual in the time of pandemic,” kumu Live Events Manager Lorraine Alelis said in a statement.

“It’s quite challenging to find a sustainable workaround to help artists connect with their fans and implement welcoming developments in the virtual concert space. ‘ALPAS’ is our way to support the live music scene as we transition into the new normal. Thanks to GNN, we’re given an opportunity to push boundaries, build a system around it, and help more people in the concert industry who have lost jobs,” she added.

Fans can watch the virtual concert on June 5, 2021 from 6 p.m. onwards.

The tickets are on sale via kumu website. —Rosette Adel

