Eva Darren’s iconic roles remembered after FAMAS mishap

Filipinos online remembered some of Eva Darren’s work following a mishap that snubbed the veteran actress off during a prestigious award show.

Eva boasts a long filmography and has appeared in television dramas that catapulted her name in the industry.

The actress was invited to present during the Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences Awards night but her son said Eva wasn’t given a chance to present on stage.

FAMAS later issued an apology, blaming the incident on the live ceremony. The organizers said that they were not able to locate Eva and since they were running a live show, they need to replace her immediately.

While Eva’s family has since accepted the apology of the FAMAS, some Filipinos online took the time to pay her a tribute by sharing her works.

A Facebook page highlighted her Best Supporting Actress award from FAMAS in 1970 for her role in the movie “Ang Pulubi”.

She was also consecutively nominated in the FAMAS two years prior, in 1968 and 1969, for her roles in “Ang Langit sa Lupa” and “Igorota,” respectively.



In a Facebook group “Nostalgia Philippines”, members discussed their favorite performance of the actress.

“Ano ang paboritong pelikula/TV show ninyo niya?,” one Pinoy user prompted.

“‘Pangako Sa ‘Yo’ with Kristine Hermosa at Jericho Rosales!” a member commented. The iconic ABS-CBN drama aired in 2000 where Eva played Belen Macaspac.

“‘Ligaya Ang Itawag Mo Sa Akin’ ni Rosanna Roces bilang biyenang hilaw ni Osang,” another answered. Eva played the role of Gunda in the 1997 film.

“‘Brides of Blood’ [1968], ‘Ang Pulubi’ [1969], ‘Hiwaga sa Bahay na Bato’ [1963]”, a Facebook user commented.

Meanwhile, on X (formerly Twitter), Philippine TV & Film Updates shared images from “Brides of Blood”, “Ligaw: Based On A True Story” (2016), “Ligaya Ang Itawag Mo Sa Akin”, and “Kay Tagal Kitang Hinintay” (1998) respectively.

Ms. Eva Darren Appreciation Post 💛

More recently, Eva has also appeared multiple times in TV series “Maalaala Mo Kaya”, “Magpakailanman”, “Ipaglaban Mo”.

She was also a cast member of memorable dramas like “May Bukas Pa” (2009) and “Lastikman” (2007).

Respect veteran actors

In light of the issue, Pinoys online called for respect toward veteran actors.

Writer and cultural worker Jerry Garacio harkened back to a story involving revered actress Charito Solis who had an eventful career from the ’50s to ’90s.

“Veteran actors should be respected. ‘Yun ang point ni Charito Solis nung mag-walk out siya sa isang shoot dahil late dumating ang isang mas batang aktres. Umuwi siya, bumalik sa set, may bitbit na maleta,” he wrote.

“Charito opened the maleta with all her trophies in front of the younger actress and tells her: pag may ganyan ka nang karaming trophy, saka ka mag-inarte–or something like that. Kaya naging joke sa showbiz yung ang arte-arte, wala pa namang isang maletang trophy,” he added.

Other Pinoys online have also suggested that FAMAS should compensate Eva.

Imagine, hindi na active si Eva Darren, gumastos pa ng 20K for dinner, plus hair, make-up, outfit, transpo, just to present, tapos hindi pinag-present. FAMAS should reimburse her for all her expenses and more, at the very least. — Aaron Erick Lozada (@aaron_lozada) May 27, 2024

Group AktorPH likewise issued a statement stating the irony of the incident.

“”It is ironic that the event last Sunday, which was supposed to honor the iconic pillars of the country, was marred by an unfortunate incident that happened to one of our respected and beloved peers during a celebration with industry members at one of the oldest award-giving bodies,” the group said.

Fellow seasoned stars including Maria Isabel Lopez and Celeste Legaspi also expressed support and called for more action from the award-giving body.