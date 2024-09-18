Why EJ Obiena will ‘never ever’ endorse alcohol, gambling services

“Never ever.”

Asia’s top pole vaulter EJ Obiena revealed that he will never endorse any kind of alcoholic products and gambling businesses.

The Olympian posted a “feeling annoyed” Facebook status on his page on Wednesday, September 18, declaring his disagreement over promotion of such brands and services.

“I am dragging myself to share stuff like this, but it’s necessary to inform all of you that I don’t endorse gambling!!!” he wrote.

“I would like to reassure everyone that I pick and choose very carefully which products [or] brand I endorse [or] promote. It’s never ‘just about the money,’ but it has to be a product I can believe in; and also, a product that doesn’t undermine values; and supports a healthy and thriving society,” EJ continued.

He expounded on his choice by sharing that he recognizes the influence he has on young people.

“The latter is why I have refused to endorse alcoholic products and/or gambling businesses. Whilst both may be legal, it is irrefutable [that] both are regulated for a reason, and both are restricted from children,” the athlete wrote.

“I recognise I have a platform that could influence kids and I understand and embrace this responsibility with honor and humility. I won’t, hence, endorse products like this,” EJ added.

The athlete then mentioned being aware of companies attempting to use his name and image to promote their brands or services, which he does not approve of.

“Unfortunately, some companies will attempt to loosely link myself, my name and my image to such categories without my approval. Implying I endorse their product or their casino. I DO NOT,” EJ said.

“Whist my lawyers are pursuing this kind of ‘Guerilla’ marketing legally, I wanted to in-parallel tell everyone directly, I am in no way endorsing any alcohol or gambling-related products. Ever. Never ever,” he concluded.

The pole vaulter’s post has earned 16,00 likes and reactions and over 520 comments, with Filipinos expressing admiration for his principles.

“Non-nego foundation will always show. Thank you for being a good example and for always raising the bar much higher,” a Facebook user commented.

“You always stand with honor and humility, EJ… that’s why a lot of people admire you so much with your advocacy when it comes to sports. Thank you for being a good role model, most [especially] to the youth,” another Filipino wrote.

“Your wisdom never fails to amaze me. I am a big fan! Thank you for being a good influencer. May our Lord bless you and keep you safe always,” a different user commented.

“You may not secure [an] Olympic medal in your neck, but your principle, it only shows that you are a Champion in life, EJ,” another user wrote.

EJ has been tagged as the “internet’s newest boyfriend” by Vogue Philippines as social media users expressed admiration for his tall physique and his eloquence for words.

The athlete is also talented in the arts, with one online user sharing a screengrab of him showing his drawing in an interview.

When reports of him being in a relationship with German athlete Caroline Joyeux surfaced, several fans shared their sad reactions online.

