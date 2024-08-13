‘Just fell on my knees:’ Reports of EJ Obiena with girlfriend sends fans crying

A report of pole vaulter EJ Obiena with his girlfriend, German triple jumper Caroline Joyeux, elicited crying reactions among some of his fans.

News outlets on Tuesday posted pictures of the couple which came from an Instagram video shared by Caroline on her account.

The clip featured some highlights of her trip to Paris, France during the Summer Games 2024 to support her boyfriend, who placed fourth at the men’s pole vault final.

“Oh, Paris…” Caroline wrote.

“Always sleepy,” EJ said in the comments, referring to a clip of Caroline with her eyes closed while sitting in a car.

News outlets took screengrabs of moments that featured both of them and reported about the pole vaulter’s partner.

EJ WITH HIS INSPIRATION 😍 German athlete Caroline Joyeux took to Instagram to share sweet moments in Paris with her boyfriend, Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena, who competed in the Men’s Pole Vault finals at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Obiena proudly raised the Philippine flag and… pic.twitter.com/cG6qJjlKMu — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) August 13, 2024

Some fans, while happy for him, expressed sadness after discovering that Asia’s top pole vaulter is in a relationship.

“The quoted replies. There’s a lot of heartbroken EJ fans lol (including me — joke!),” an online user wrote.

“Happy po for EJ,” another user commented and then included a meme of a crying person covering its face with a smiling expression.

“Hi, everyone, I’d like to ask all of you to keep me in your thoughts as I navigate through these trying times. Thank you,” another user wrote in jest, referring to the report which featured EJ’s girlfriend.

“Sakit lang,” quipped a different user, who shared a video reaction.

“I just fell on my knees at Puregold Pasig,” another Pinay quipped.

It was in 2022 when EJ revealed of dating Caroline, describing their relationship as “long distance.”

The pole vaulter revealed that he met her in a training camp.

Reports said it was in October 2020 when Caroline had a training camp with her club in Fornia, Italy, where EJ is based.