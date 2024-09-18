‘Sabi na eh’: Buzz as Joshua Garcia dubs character in ‘Inside Out 2’

“Sabi na eh.”

This was what some online Filipinos commented after Disney+ Philippines announced that Kapamilya heartthrob Joshua Garcia will voice the Filipino dub of “Inside Out 2’s” Lance Slashblade.

The streaming service on Wednesday, September 18, revealed that the actor will voice the dramatic anime hero on whom lead character Riley had a secret crush.

The reveal came a day after Disney+ made Pinoys guess who they thought would be the Filipino voice of Lance.

The comments section was peppered with various names.

Some had correctly guessed it as Joshua, while others gave different guesses.

“It’s Joshua Garcia,” a Facebook user wrote before.

“Parang si Alden Richards?” another online user commented.

“Khalil Ramos or Joshua Garcia, [based] to my eyes,” another Pinoy wrote.

“Wil Dasovich,” a different Facebook user guessed.

On Wednesday, Disney+ shared that Lance will be dubbed by Joshua.

“Sino pa ba? It’s Joshua Garcia!” the streaming service said.

“Watch him as Lance Slashblade in the Filipino dub of Disney and Pixar’s #InsideOut2, available September 25 on #DisneyPlusPH,” it added.

Those who were keeping track of the reveal shared their comments following the first post.

“Sabi na eh,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Sabi na nga ba si Juswa eh,” another online user commented.

Disney+ also posted a video of Joshua inviting Pinoys to watch the record-breaking movie that will be available on the platform starting September 25.

The actor’s role in “Inside Out 2” marks his first foray into animation dubbing, an experience which he said was difficult but rewarding.

“Fan talaga ako ng animation at ng ‘Inside Out,’ kaya na-excite ako sa opportunity na ‘to. Akala ko nung una, madali lang siya, pero hindi biro ‘yung experience, kaya looking forward ako makita ‘yung final,” Joshua shared.

Lance is a melodramatic video game character with pixelated anime-style hair and a comically serious voice who Riley knows from the in-universe equivalent of Super Smash Bros.

“Inside Out 2” is currently the fourth highest-grossing film and the second highest-grossing animation in the country, according to Disney+.

Last July, the Los Angeles Times reported that it was the “13th-highest grossing movie of all time.”

It also said that “Inside Out 2” had “dethroned” the fantasy film “Frozen 2” in its 2019 premiere as the highest-earning animated movie of all time.

“Inside Out 2” delves back into the mind of 13-year-old Riley, where Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust are caught unawares by the onset of puberty.

With it comes the arrival of a handful of new emotions, led by Anxiety, who quickly takes over and banishes the original emotions from the Headquarters.

“Inside Out” focused on 11-year-old Riley and her emotions after her family’s move to a new city.

The sequel shows her navigating life as a teenager who explores the struggle of self-identity during puberty.