Orange & Lemons to mark 25th anniversary with concert in October

Filipino rock band Orange & Lemons is set to perform a three-hour set featuring their greatest hits and rarities at their upcoming silver anniversary concert.

The concert titled, “Now & Then: Orange & Lemons 25th Anniversary Concert”, will be a celebration of the alternative outfit’s phenomenal music career from their indie beginnings to mainstream success, including their pivots and experimental terrains.

The “Lihim” act specifically promises a diverse selection of songs from their exhaustive discography.

“We normally play short sets on the big stage all over the country, leaving out most of our catalog in favor of more popular ones. For this concert, we want to bring to the big stage and perform live, if not all, a majority of songs from our past four albums,” lead vocalist and guitarist Clem Castro said.

Clem also addressed the fans ahead of the concert, expressing appreciation for their support through the years.

“You’ve been with us through the highs and lows. From our beginnings as struggling artists, to our rise to fame, the heartaches of disbanding and a decade of quiet moments, the reformation and new releases,” he said.

Orange & Lemons has had an eventful journey, weathering through many challenges, like the flight of their former member McCoy Fundales from the band.

An infallible name in the industry, the band said they have evolved to become better producers now.

“We became more mature musically. Mas pinag-iisapan how to approach things,” Jared Nerona, who was recruited as a keyboardist in 2018, said.

When asked what the recipe for the group’s longevity is, Clem answered directly.

“To stand the test of time is product talaga. It’s the composition,” he said.

‘La Bulaceña’

On Friday, the four-piece band also released a music video for “La Bulaceña” starring Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo, who also hails from Bulacan like the band.

READ: ‘Ang ating reina’: MUPH shares Orange & Lemons MV starring Chelsea Manalo

“La Bulaceña” is the title track of the band’s latest album released in 2022.

The music video materialized after posts from Chelsea’s team and fans made waves online.

The posts were Chelsea’s conceptual photos where she depicted the woman in Juan Luna’s painting of the same title, “La Bulaceña”.

Meanwhile, the 25th anniversary concert of Orange & Lemons will be staged at the Metrotent Convention Center in Pasig City on October 18.

Tickets are available at orangeandlemons.helixpay.ph with the following tiers: General Admission (P2,000), VIP (P2,500) and SVIP (P3,500).

Early bird tickets with 20% discount can be purchased until September 30.