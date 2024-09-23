‘Flag bearer’: Pia Wurtzbach set to be 1st Filipina to walk for L’Oréal Paris

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey will be the first Filipina to walk in the annual runway show of L’Oréal Paris this Paris Fashion Week.

Pia will represent the country in the Le Défilé “Walk Your Worth” show of L’Oréal Paris on September 23, 8:30 p.m. (Paris time) or September 24 at 2:30 am (Manila time) in Place de l’Opéra in Paris, France.

Le Défilé “Walk Your Worth” is an annual event that celebrates empowerment and diversity while highlighting the message of self-worth and beauty.

Pia will join the beauty brand’s roster of models Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Viola Davis, Alia Bhatt and Cara Delevingne at the runway show show.

Last March, L’Oréal Paris Philippines named the beauty queen as its new ambassador for their skincare and makeup line.

The announcement was made during their “Sayang? No, #ImWorthIt” Campaign as part of celebrating International Women’s Month.

Pia, who is also an actress, endorses the best-selling products of the beauty brand, such as the Glycolic-Bright Anti-Dark Spot Serum, the upgraded Infallible Freshwear Liquid Foundation, the Panorama Mascara, and the Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick.

Some fans expressed their pride for Pia for representing the country in the international runway show.

“She’s not affiliated with any political figures in the country, yet she continues to raise the 🇵🇭 even higher! A flag bearer indeed!” an online user commented on Pia’s Instagram reel about the runway event.

“This is how [you] do it. Not just simply walking for the glam but really embodying what a fashion model and influence is… We can’t deny that Pia is raising our flag in the fashion show,” another Instagram user stated.

Pia also recently walked at Milan Fashion Week, showcasing her luxury brand outfit and accessories.

Last July, luxury jewelry brand Bulgari also named the beauty queen as the first-ever Friend of the House, alongside Hollywood stars Anne Hathaway and Zendaya.

L’Oréal Paris is the world’s leading cosmetic brand, offering a diverse range of makeup, skincare and hair care products.