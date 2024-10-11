Julie Anne San Jose, parish speak up on controversial church performance

Sparkle artist Julie Anne San Jose, her talent agency, the parish priest, and the apostolic vicariate involved in the singer’s viral performance in a church released statements about the incident.

The actress-singer was criticized after videos of her performing ABBA’s “Dancing Queen” and Lady Gaga’s “Edge of Glory” inside the Nuestra Señora Del Pilar Shrine and Parish in Occidental Mindoro appeared online.

Apart from her spirited performance, some also called her out for her attire, which they said was “inappropriate” in a church setting.

Julie wore a sleeveless long gown with a thigh-high slit.

The artist was seen singing in front of the altar and within the crowd.

This does not belong at Mass…ever🇻🇦 pic.twitter.com/PMc3s43Q5Y — 🔥☩JMT☩🔥 (@SecretFire79) October 9, 2024

Grabe pati ang Edge of Glory kanta ni Lady Gaga di ba siya kakahiya mo di mo respeto sa harap ni God sa si Julie Anne San Jose grabe talaga para nawala ako sayo maging artista saka salahula ang Sparkle GMA Artist eh bastos niyo talaga 👎👎👎😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/Ub16FzeZYy — Rainier G. ❤️💚💙🌈💗 (@iamrainier23) October 10, 2024

JULIE ANNE VS LADY GAGA

“The Edge of Glory” pic.twitter.com/IykWxBO9sz — ₙₐₙdₒ Dᵤᵣₐ (Bᵢₙᵢ ₗₒₜₛ🪻) (@NandoDura89) October 9, 2024

“Sa altar ka pa gumiling. Hindi mo man lang ba naiisip na ‘yung ginigilingan mo ay harap ng san CHRISTI kung saan dapat ang lahat tuwing haharap ay [yumuyuko] upang magbigay galang..” a Facebook user wrote.

“It can definitely be unsettling when a place of worship, known for its peace, reflection, and spiritual significance, is used for something that seems disconnected from its purpose. Churches are often considered sacred spaces, and seeing them used for secular or non-religious events, especially if the event’s tone feels inappropriate, can evoke a sense of sadness or discomfort,” another user wrote.

“Ang daming lugar na pwede po, ba’t naman ginawang concert stage ‘yung altar! I mean, common sense po,” a different Pinoy commented.

Reports said Julie performed at the “Heavenly Harmony Concert” at the Nuestra Señora Del Pilar Shrine and Parish on Sunday, October 6.

It was allegedly a benefit concert in which proceeds will be used for the church’s improvement.

Other artist who performed as a guest was “The Clash” grand champion and singer Jessica Villarubin.

Julie and other entities addressed the issue and released separate statements following the widespread criticism from Filipinos, whose majority are Catholics.

“I am offering my apologies. Even though my only intentions were to share joy and to give support to the church through the benefit concert, many have felt offended about the incident I was in and with my performance, which caused distress,” the artist said on Facebook on Thursday, October 10.

“I truly, sincerely apologize.. This is a lesson learned and it is assured that it will not be repeated,” she added.

“I am not perfect, but please know that I have strong beliefs and my faith is unbreakable and cannot be shaken. I pray that we can all move forward with compassion in our hearts. Thank you,” Julie continued with a folded hands emoji.

Her agency, Sparkle GMA Artist Center, also defended her and said she “only fulfilled her duties and commitment as a true professional” performer.

“Sparkle GMA Artist Center takes full responsibility for Julie Anne’s attendance at this event. It is our job to coordinate and clear details with the organizers and relay the instructions to our artist,” the management said in a statement.

“Julie Anne only fulfilled her duties and commitment as a true professional. She is a devout Catholic and had no intention of disrespecting the Church or its members,” it added.

“We are truly sorry to those we have offended. We hope that this puts the issue to rest. We apologize to Julie Anne as well. Moving forward, we will be more vigilant in our coordination efforts to ensure such incidents do not happen again,” Sparkle said.

The Apostolic Vicariate of San Jose in Mindoro, which has jurisdiction over churches in the western part of Mindoro, likewise released its own statement on the matter

It also included a public apology that Bishop Pablito Tagura instructed Fr. Carlito Dimaano, the church’s parish priest, to issue.

“Understandably, these scenes have offended spiritually devout people ― Catholics and non-Catholics alike,” the apostolic vicariate said.

“Bishop Pablito M. Tagura SVD., DD already talked to Rev. Fr. Carlito M. Dimaano, the Parish Priest of NSDPSP. Fr. Dimaano humbly owned all the mistakes that triggered the scandal created by this parochial fund-raising concert ― and asked for pardon,” it added.

“Bishop Tagura then instructed Fr. Dimaano to issue a public apology to all netizens ― especially those whose religious sensibilities have been offended and scandalized,” the apostolic vicariate said.

“We ask for your fraternal solidarity in offering Christian forgiveness to a sincere penitent,” it continued.

Dimaano also admitted that they made “wrong decisions” about the benefit concert.

“Inaako ko po ang lahat ng mga pagkakamaling ito. Isang Secular Concert ang naganap sa loob ng Simbahan. Tinatanggap ko pong ito ay nakasakit sa damdamin ng mga mananampalataya. Humihingi po ako ng tawad,” he wrote in a separate statement.

“Sa mga naimbitan po naming nagtanghal-Julie Anne San Jose at Jessica Villarubin-na nakatanggap ng mga hindi kaaya-ayang komento. Humihingi po ako ng tawad. Sa aking Mahal na Obispo, Pablito Martinez Tagura, SVD, DD, humihingi din po ako tawad. Hindi ko po naingatan ang inyong pangalan dahil dito,” the priest added.

“Natuto po ako ng lubos sa pangyayaring ito. Kung maibabalik ko lamang po ang panahon, disin sana’y naisakatuparan ng tama at wagas ang gawaing ito na alay kay Maria. Ipinapangako ko pong hindi na mauulit ang nangyaring ito,” Dimaano said.

The Code of Canon Law states that “only those things which serve the exercise or promotion of worship, piety, or religion are permitted in a sacred place.”

“Anything not consonant with the holiness of the place is forbidden. In an individual case, however, the ordinary can permit other uses which are not contrary to the holiness of the place,” Can. 1210 states.

The Canon Law is a code of ecclesiastical laws governing the Catholic Church. It is how the Church organizes and governs itself.