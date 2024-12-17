Sitti reminisces college days while riding MRT to reach radio guesting on time

Bossa nova singer Sitti Navarro reminisced about her college days as she rode the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) to make it in time for a radio guesting.

The singer on Monday, December 16, shared that she had to take the train to make it to her 4 p.m. guesting on Wish 107.5 radio’s “Roadshow,” its iconic program where artists perform aboard the “Wish Bus.”

Sitti posted a picture of herself inside an MRT train, sharing how the commuting experience reminded her “a lot” of her college days when the transit line “was still very new”, and she was “among its first passengers.”

The singer graduated from the University of the Philippines Diliman in 2005.

The MRT started operating from North Avenue to Buendia in 1999. Its remaining stations began to open in 2000.

Sitti also shared how she used to sleep during her MRT rides from Taft Avenue Station to Quezon Avenue Station back in her college days.

“Ang galing kasi hindi ako lumalagpas, hahaha,” she remembered with a grinning face emoji.

Meanwhile, the singer said that she made it in time, arriving “just two minutes” before 4 p.m. for her radio guesting.

In 2016, Sitti also made headlines when she rode the MRT again after 11 years.

Other personalities who have taken the MRT to beat Metro Manila’s traffic include Anne Curtis and Jhong Hilario of “It’s Showtime,” James Reid, Kris Aquino and Manny Pacquiao.

The MRT is the only railway that runs directly along EDSA, the main thoroughfare connecting key cities in the capital region from north to south.

Trains are the fastest mode of public transportation as they bypass traffic, unlike vehicles on the road.

RELATED: ‘Maagang pamasko’: Lawmaker renews calls to extend train operations ahead of holidays