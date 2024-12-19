Sue Ramirez spotted in party of fuel company which Dominic Roque endorses

Actress Sue Ramirez was spotted attending the Christmas party of a fuel company where actor Dominic Roque serves as a brand ambassador.

The “How to Slay a Nepo Baby” star was seen sitting beside the Cleanfuel ambassador at their Christmas party, which was held at the Wack Wack Golf and Country Club on Sunday, December 15.

Pictures of the actors were posted by Philippine Superbike Champion Raniel Resuello on Instagram, who wrote:

“Merry Christmas, Mr. Clean Fuel @cong.bongsuntay @dominicroque and CF Fam [gasoline emoji] and nice to meet you, @sueannadoodles #herewegrowagain,” he wrote, tagging the accounts of Cleanfuel CEO and president Bong Suntay, Dominic and Sue.

Raniel’s post made some Instagram users giddy, including Dominic himself who commented emojis of smiling-face-with-hearts.

“Shocks!! Confirmed,” another user wrote with heart-eyed emojis.

“YUN OHH!!” exclaimed a different Pinoy.

Sue and Dominic have been earning buzz after videos of them allegedly kissing in Siargao went viral last November.

Early this month, the actress admitted that she and Dom are “enjoying each other’s company.”

“Basta, I’m happy. We’re enjoying each other’s company. That’s all I can say for now,” Sue said before.

“We’ve been seeing each other,” she added.

Sue was in a five-year relationship with Victorias City, Negros Occidental Mayor Javi Benitez before, while Dominic was previously engaged with Bea Alonzo.