Wilma ‘does’ it: Actress fulfills wish to flaunt swimwear after ‘Kristine’s impact in Boracay

Actress-entrepreneur Wilma Doesnt amused social media users by making light of her situation in Boracay where her much-awaited vacation was affected by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami).

The showbiz personality, who is also a comedienne, posted an Instagram video of her wearing her two-piece swimsuit and enjoying the beach view after being unable to go out because of the tropical cyclone.

“This is it!!! Panti-pantihan is lifer!!!” she wrote as a text in her video posted on Friday, October 25.

In the clip, Wilma shared that they also experienced heavy rains and strong winds that knocked down trees in the popular tourist destination.

“Walang tao sa labas kasi bubuhatin ka talaga ng bagyo,” she said.

The actress then broke out in a smile and then gestured to her two-piece, happily exclaiming that she was able to achieve her goal despite the severe tropical storm.

“Maganda na ‘yung weather, pero makulimlim pa din… bawal ka pa rin mag-swimming kasi malakas ‘yung hangin. Basta ang mahalaga, naka-outfit na ‘yung mga tao. Panti-pantihan na tayo diyan, girl!” she exclaimed, showing off her two-piece.

“‘Yun lang naman ‘yung gusto ko! Wala ng iba. Mukhang pinagbigyan naman ako, pero sabi ni bebe love, mga one hour lang raw ‘to, mawawalan na ulit, kaya bilisan ko ang lakad kasi babalik na kami sa room. Kasi nagiging staycation na siya,” Wilma added.

Some of her followers expressed their support in the comments, saying they were “happy” for her that she was able to flaunt her two-piece despite the storm.

“Na-achieve din ang panty-pantyhan era, idol,” an Instagram user wrote.

“So happy for you! You’re too funny (laughing-with-tears emoji). Enjoy and stay safe!” another user commented.

“Kaka-happy vibes talaga si Madam Wilma,” wrote a different user.

Based on her posts, Wilma arrived in Boracay on Monday, October 21.

At that time, “Kristine,” which was just in the tropical depression category, had entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Meanwhile, the actress said before that it has been a “long time” since she last visited the tourist destination, adding that many things have changed.

“Gumanda, kaya lang mas lalo daw naging mahigpit,” she shared in an Instagram video on Monday, adding that smokers like her “have to be careful” since it is prohibited to smoke near the beach.

Wilma also said she was “so happy” to be in her “favorite place in the whole wide world,” adding she is looking forward to flaunting her two-piece swimwear.

“Panti-pantihan in the making!!!” the actress said in a text.

Reports said “Kristine’s” strong winds damaged the roof of the covered walkway of the Cagban Jetty Port, the main port for tourists and residents on the resort-island.

The storm also flooded a mini-mall and toppled electric tricycles.

Wilma was not the only celebrity in a tourist destination during “Kristine.”

Actor-endorser Dominic Roque and his friends got stranded in a Sorsogon resort for days when the severe tropical storm prevented them from returning to Manila.

Members of the Parokya ni Edgar band were also stranded in Sorsogon when their flights were canceled due to “Kristine.”

The tropical cyclone has left at least 46 dead, according to the Office of the Civil Defense.

