GOT7 to make group comeback in 2025

Attention, Ahgase!

To thank their fans and celebrate the group’s 11th debut anniversary, K-pop boy group GOT7, composed of JAY B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom, is set to make a full group comeback after three years.

The group aims to energize the music scene with its distinctive musicality and chemistry, according to Kakao Entertainment.

The Korean entertainment agency announced that GOT7 will release a new mini album, “WINTER HEPTAGON”, on Jan. 20, 2025. They will “take part in diverse promotional activities as a septet.”

“Given that it is GOT7’s first release in many years, Kakao Entertainment has utilized its expertise in music planning, production, and marketing to create an album that highlights the group’s distinctive musical color and magnetism,” the agency added.

Meanwhile, GOT7 released its first teaser for the upcoming comeback, a group photo shared on Instagram Thursday, December 19.