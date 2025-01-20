Niana Guerrero, Ranz Kyle get Gordon Ramsay to groove in kitchen

A dancing video with content creators Niana Guerrero and Ranz Kyle featured the half-siblings, known for their dance covers, in a clip shot in the kitchen of the Manila branch of Gordon Ramsay’s Bar & Grill restaurant.

“Yes, chef,” Niana said in an Instagram video posted on her account on Monday, January 20, accompanied by a saluting face emoji. She also tagged Gordon Ramsay‘s account.

The video showed Niana and Ranz facing the camera before Gordon Ramsay runs into the frame and begins dancing with them to Rich Gang’s “Tapout” playing in the background.

The video has earned over 100,000 likes so far and several comments, including one from the Michelin-starred chef himself.

“I can’t believe you got me to dance in my own kitchen at @gordonramsaybarandgrillph,” he responded, tagging the account of his restaurant’s Manila branch at Newport World Resorts.

Gordon’s comment has earned over 3,000 likes and several replies from other Filipinos.

“Isang budots nga po diyan, chef,” an online user responded to the culinary icon.

“You nailed it!” another user exclaimed to Gordon with a clapping hands emoji.

Gordon is in the Philippines where he visited his restaurant that opened in August 2024, where he met with some Filipino diners.

He also held a mini “MasterChef” challenge with renowned culinary personalities like Judy Ann Santos and Ninong Ry, as well as other Pinoys like culinary student Danica Lucero and Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill PH Head Chef Bea Therese Qua.

Gordon is famous for hosting cooking shows like “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Kitchen Nightmares,” and “MasterChef.”

