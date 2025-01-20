‘Lumpia Queen’ Abi Marquez reacts to Gordon Ramsay’s comment on TikTok video

Food content creator Abi Marquez, also known as “Lumpia Queen,” responded to a comment made by British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay who dared her to make a lumpia Beef Wellington.

The multi-Michelin-starred chef surprised the content creator when he dropped a comment on her video about lumpia crab cakes posted on her TikTok.

“Crab cakes but make it Lumpia,” Abi wrote as a caption.

She is known for her inventive takes on the Filipino spring roll, where she reinterprets dishes to make it into a lumpia.

For her crab cakes video, the TikTok food sensation created a crab cake mix and then wrapped it in lumpia wrapper.

She finished it off with caviar toppings.

Her video caught the attention of Gordon, who suddenly commented: “But can you do it with a Beef Wellington ???”

It has earned 182,600 likes on the platform.

RELATED: Gordon Ramsay dares Abi Marquez to make Beef Wellington Lumpia

Beef Wellington consists of a beef tenderloin wrapped in layers of pâté, duxelles (a finely chopped mushroom mixture), parma ham, and puff pastry, and then baked.

It is also said to be Gordon’s signature dish.

Meanwhile, the celebrity chef’s comment expectedly created a buzz among Abi’s followers, especially the content creator herself who made a Facebook post about it.

“GORDON (clapping hands emoji) RAMSAY (clapping hands emoji) IN (clapping hands emoji) LUMPIA (clapping hands emoji) WRAPPER,” she wrote on Saturday, January 18.

“WE FREAKIN’ DID IT, GUYS!!!!!!!” Abi added with loudly crying emojis.

“LUMPIA WORLD DOMINATION,” the content creator said with the same series of emojis.

“ANONG IRE-REPLY KO, HUHUHU,” Abi added.

She also shared a screengrab of Gordon’s comment on her TikTok video.

Similar to her TikTok post, her Facebook post has amassed 165,000 reactions, 10,000 shares, and 5,400 comments.

Meanwhile, another TikTok user repeated Gordon’s comment on her video with a quip.

“But can you do it with a Beef Wellington ??? eme,” user @halamel wrote.

In Filipino slang, “eme” is used as an expression usually at the end of a sentence to signify that the person is unserious or joking.

“EME,” Abi responded to the user, earning 6,304 likes.

Other TikTok users quipped for her to take Gordon’s dare and wrapped a Beef Wellington with her signature lumpia wrapper.

“Bhe, pansinin mo na si Gordon Ramsay, balutin mo na ng lumpia wrapper ang beef wellington,” user @coachmimixhi commented with a loudly crying emoji.

As of this writing, Abi has not yet directly responded to the celebrity chef’s comment on her TikTok video, although she has “liked” his comment.

Meanwhile, Gordon recently graced the Manila branch of his renowned Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill in Newport World Resorts at Pasay City where he met with some diners.

His restaurant opened in the Philippines in August 2024.

It serves a curated menu that includes his signature Beef Wellington, an eclectic wine list, and house-crafted cocktails.

Gordon is famous for hosting cooking shows like “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Kitchen Nightmares,” and “MasterChef.”