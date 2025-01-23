Niana Guerrero references viral Gordon Ramsay sandwich meme in cooking challenge

Content creator Niana Guerrero of the Niana and Ranz duo amused Filipinos when she commented that she does not want to be called an “idiot sandwich” by British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

The dance and lifestyle content creator appeared in a “cooking challenge” video with her half-brother Ranz Kyle, in which the Michelin-starred chef asked them to make him “an amazing fish and chips.”

Fish and chips are considered the national dish of Britain. It consists of battered and fried fish served with chips.

Gordon asked the duo to make the dish within 10 minutes, pressuring them in the process by constantly reminding them of the running time.

While waiting for the fish to fry, Niana and Ranz talked about the intense atmosphere, with Niana noting the constant time count.

“Grabe pala dito,” she commented.

“We’ve been here for, like, five minutes. Not even five minutes, less than five minutes. And they’re like…” Niana said, gesturing with her arms all over.

“Fast cooking,” Ranz supplied.

“Two minutes… thirty seconds… ‘Yes, chef! Yes, Chef!’ Ayoko ma-idiot sandwich,” Niana exclaimed, referencing the famous phrase that Gordon made TV personality Julie Chen say while he placed two slices of bread around her face.

“What are you?!” the chef shouted before in a 2015 parody sketch on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” called “Hell’s Cafeteria.”

“An idiot sandwich,” Julie responded.

The moment has since become one of the most iconic memes online.

Meanwhile, Niana’s comment referencing the “idiot sandwich” phrase amused Filipinos on Facebook after the Pilipino Star Ngayon Digital posted screengrabs of the moment on the platform.

The post has amassed 52,000 pure laughing reactions, 1,100 shares, and over 80 comments so far.

Meanwhile, the parody sketch with Julie spoofed Gordon’s famous cooking competition, “Hell’s Kitchen,” in which competitors would endure his sharp critiques.

Gordon recently visited the Philippines to personally meet his team at his renowned Gordon Ramsay Bar and Grill which opened last year.

Apart from “Hell’s Kitchen,” he is also famous for hosting the cooking shows “Kitchen Nightmares” and “MasterChef.”

ALSO READ: Niana Guerrero, Ranz Kyle get Gordon Ramsay to groove in kitchen