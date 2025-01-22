‘Akala ko magiging Hell’s Kitchen’: Filipino fan recounts encounter with Gordon Ramsay

“Akala ko magiging Hell’s Kitchen.”

A Filipino had her dream come true when she personally met British celebrity chef and culinary icon Gordon Ramsay in Quezon City.

Charm Reyes, a former chief food assembler, giddily shared that she had her pictures taken and a cookbook signed by the multi-Michelin-starred chef on Tuesday, January 21.

According to her, a friend called to tell her that Gordon was at the Farmer’s Market in Araneta City.

Charm immediately headed to the area, saying she was lucky it was just a “walking distance” from her house.

Her friends also told her that getting close to Gordon and taking a selfie would be a challenge.

“Sobrang higpit ng mga bodyguards niya, security ng Araneta City at may mga K-9 dogs. Hindi ka po makakalapit talaga sa kanya,” Charm shared to The Philippine STAR.

But Gordon allowed her to approach him. He also engaged her in small talk and signed the cookbook she owns, “Recipes from a 3-Star Chef: Gordon Ramsay.”

“Nabigla ako kasi kinausap niya ako kung first time ko lang, pumunta or gawin ata ‘yon. Tapos iba ‘yung ngiti niya kasi ‘yung book na ‘yon, 2008 pa, limited edition ‘yon. Pirma lang habol ko, pero nabigla ako na tinanong niya ‘yung name ko,” Charm narrated.

She said she felt lucky as she only wanted an autograph, but Gordon also wrote her name in the cookbook.

“Then I ask for selfie. At yumuko [pa siya]. [Siya na mag-adjust], tangkad sila, [nahiya] ako [sa] height ko. [Matangkad] kasi [siya],” Charm wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“Nanginig pa ako [sa] tense [kasi] nga gusto ko pa [magpa-picture] at [nag-ask] ako ng selfie. At super thankful, akala ko [magiging] Hell’s Kitchen. [Natakot] ako, pero super [bait pala niya],” she added, referencing one of Gordon’s famous shows.

“Hell’s Kitchen” is an American reality competition cooking show which Gordon hosts.

It notably features his explosive anger toward contestants, said to be heavily dramatized for the audience’s benefit.

In another post, Charm said it was really her “dream” to meet Gordon and get his autograph.

“I’m so happy that I was able to talk to you [kahit saglit] and get a signature. [Maraming salamat], Chef Gordon Ramsay,” she wrote with emojis.

Gordon recently went to the Philippines to visit the Manila branch of his renowned Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill restaurant in Newport World Resorts.

He said its over 10,000 reservations in one month since opening in August 2024 was among the reasons why he visited the country.

The culinary icon also went to Farmer’s Market, eventually encountering Charm.

Gordon is famous for hosting cooking shows like “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Kitchen Nightmares,” and “MasterChef.”