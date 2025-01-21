‘Very Filipino’: Lumpia Queen vigorously taps Gordon Ramsay’s back as he tastes her creation

“Hahampas-hampasin mo lang pala.”

Such comments appeared on food content creator Abi Marquez‘s TikTok post where she took on British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay‘s dare to make a Beef Wellington lumpia.

The “Lumpia Queen” finally responded to the culinary icon’s comment on her crab cakes lumpia video in which Gordon randomly asked if she can make a lumpia out of his famous Beef Wellington.

Beef Wellington is a British steak dish that is said to be Gordon’s signature dish.

It consists of a beef tenderloin wrapped in layers of pâté, duxelles (a finely chopped mushroom mixture), parma ham, and puff pastry, and then baked.

When Abi initially saw Gordon’s comment on her TikTok post before, she quipped of “lumpia world domination.”

“ANONG IRE-REPLY KO, HUHUHU,” she previously exclaimed, referring to the celebrity chef’s comment.

Abi eventually posted a video in response to Gordon’s dare and wrote, “WILL CHEF APPROVE?”

“But I’m here to prove you wrong,” the TikTok sensation said in her clip.

She then proceeded to create her version of the Beef Wellington wrapped in lumpia and personally handed it to Gordon, who exclaimed that he “f*cking loved it.”

This prompted the “Lumpia Queen” to react happily, causing her to tap Gordon repeatedly on his back when he leaned in to hug her for a job well done.

The culinary icon also described her creation as a “very, very posh spring roll.”

“So good !” he likewise commented on her TikTok video.

Aby’s elated reaction to Gordon’s comment on her Beef Wellington lumpia didn’t go unnoticed by some Filipinos, who remarked that her enthusiastic back pats were “so Pinoy.”

“The paghampas and pagtulak is very Filipino HAHAAHAHHA, lab it!” a TikTok user comented.

“Hinampas pa nga sa likod, parang kasamahan lang sa kusina eh,” another user commented.

“Walang Gordon Ramsay Gordon Ramsay sa Pilipino na natutuwa HAHAHAHA, tinulak e, HAHAHAHHA,” a different user wrote.

Abi noticed the comment and responded, “Walang ligtas sa hampas.”

“I was so scared for you, ate, HAHAHAAHHAHA, tapos hahampas-hampasin mo lang pala pagyakap mo,” another TikTok user wrote with loudly crying emojis.

“HAHHAAHAHHA,” the “Lumpia Queen” replied.

Gordon also praised Abi’s creation in the question-and-answer portion of his fan meet at Newport Performing Arts Theater on Monday, January 20, calling it “absolutely exquisite.”

“I think it’s the most glamorous spring roll I’ve ever eaten,” the chef said.

Gordon recently went to the Philippines to visit the Manila branch of his renowned Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill restaurant in Newport World Resorts.

He said that its over 10,000 reservations in one month since opening in August 2024 was among the reasons why he visited the country.