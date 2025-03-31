‘What an adventure’: ‘Quezon’ star Iain Glen shares filming experience in Philippines

“What an adventure.”

This was how Scottish actor Iain Glen described his experience so far in filming TBA Studios’ upcoming biopic “Quezon.”

Glen took to Instagram to share photos of his shoot in the country.

The “Game of Thrones” was announced as a cast member of “Quezon” last March 17. He is portraying Leonard Wood, a United States Army major who served as Governor-General of the Philippines.

He also lauded the cast and crew of the anticipated movie.

“Shooting a film #Quezon in the Philippines, playing their last Governor General Leonard Wood, as the country sought independence from American rule. Really wonderful cast and crew. What an adventure,” Glen wrote.

His co-actors also commented on the post, saying they are honored to work with Glen.

“An honor, sir,” Benjamin Alves, who plays young Manuel L. Quezon, wrote.

“Honored and Privileged! You are an amazing actor!” Mon Confiado, who plays Emilio Aguinaldo, commented with salutes and heart emojis.

The lead actor Jericho Rosales (president Quezon) and co-star Cris Villanueva also commented on Glen’s post.

“Cheers to more,” Jericho wrote with coconut and salute emojis. He also shared Glen’s post in a story and wrote: “This guy.”

“Quezon!!” Villanueva also commented with three red heart emojis.

“Quezon” started filming this month. It follows the life of Filipino lawyer and soldier Quezon, who served as the President of the Commonwealth of the Philippines from 1935 to 1944.