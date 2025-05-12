‘Prenup?’ Yassi Pressman’s voting photos with politician beau earns buzz

Actress Yassi Pressman‘s pictures featuring her voting alongside her boyfriend, Camarines Sur Gov. Luigi Villafuerte, earned buzz among Filipinos.

The showbiz personality was among the Filipinos who cast her vote for the 2025 midterm elections on Monday, May 12, which will determine the next set of leaders to take office midway through President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s term.

Yassi said that she voted for her boyfriend, describing him as a “true public servant.”

“I’ve seen firsthand your hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment you give to your people,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Luigi is running for Camarines Sur Second District representative. He has been the governor of Camarines Sur since June 2022.

Meanwhile, Yassi shared pictures of herself with the politician, in which sparked playful comments from some Pinoys who quipped that the images gave off “prenup” vibes.

“Girl, ba’t naman ginawang prenup ni Yassi ‘yung pagboto???” an online user wrote, resharing some of the actress’ photos on a different platform.

The post has received 11,000 likes, 1,700 reposts, and 275,400 views so far.

In 2023, Yassi said that she and Luigi were getting to know each other.

The actress went public with her relationship with Luigi when she shared a video of them kissing in February 2024.

Meanwhile, other online Filipinos noticed the state of the public classroom where Yassi and her boyfriend voted.

“Nakuha pang mag-photoshoot, e ‘yung kisame, ‘di man lang napaayos, yawa,” an X user commented.

“Inuna lumandi kesa unahin ayusin ‘yung kisame, lintek,” another online user wrote.

“‘Yung binayad ni Luigi sa barbero niya, sana dinonate na lang para mapagawa ‘yung kisame,” a different user commented with a laughing emoji.

Award-winning actor John Arcilla also had similar sentiments when he cast his vote for the 2025 elections, noticing his precinct’s condition.

“Asan ang budget sa EDUKASYON? Tapos boboto tayo ng mga corrupt, eh nakaharap mismo satin ang EBIDENSIYA NG MGA MALI NATING PAGPILI?” he wrote on Facebook, sharing pictures of a dilapidated desk.

Public schools have become the most common voting precincts nationwide for decades due to their setup (tables and armchairs) and accessibility.

The Omnibus Election Code notes that the Commission on Elections shall prefer public buildings that meet its requirements to be designated polling centers.