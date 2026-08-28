Paulo Avelino jokes about going MIA over upcoming game releases

Some Filipinos found actor Paulo Avelino‘s post about the release of two games relatable following his joke of “stepping away from everything.”

The actor on Friday, August 28, earned buzz after joking that he would be unreachable “effective October 31,” citing the release of

“Grand Theft Auto 6” and “Path of Exile 2 1.0” in the coming months.

“To my fans, my kababayan, and everyone I’ve worked with: After a lot of prayer and some hard conversations at home, I’m stepping away from everything effective October 31. The movies, the teleserye, all my endorsements. Everything,” he wrote on social media.

“GTA 6 is out November 19. PoE 2 hits 1.0 on December 11, and they finally added swords. I watched the Extended Look last night and I have not been okay since,” the actor joked.

“To my legal counsel, please tell everyone lining up to sue me that I’m available March 2027. I’ll have 100% GTA completion and a build nobody can touch by then. Sue me at my peak. ‘Wag niyo ako i-tag sa clips. Babalik din ako. Basta. God bless po,” Paulo added.

To my fans, my kababayan, and everyone I’ve worked with: After a lot of prayer and some hard conversations at home, I’m stepping away from everything effective October 31. The movies, the teleserye, all my endorsements. Everything. GTA 6 is out November 19. PoE 2 hits 1.0 on… — PAULO (@mepauloavelino) August 28, 2026

The actor also shared it on his Threads and Instagram accounts with the caption: “Ako lang ba?”

View on Threads

Paolo’s post had Filipinos cracking up, with some finding his sentiments relatable.

“Sabi nga ng anak ko, ‘The best game of the Century.’ Paulo Avelino, ‘wag ganun, baka mauna kang magkaroon, baka pwede mag-pasa-buy,” a Filipino joked in the comments section.

“NAKAPAG-FILE NA BA NG LEAVE ANG LAHAT?” another quipped quipped, adding a laughing emoji.

“Lock in na si boss,” a different Pinoy commented with the same emoji.

“I mean, gets naman,” another wrote.

“I feel you, Paulo, hahaha, waiting rin,” a different Facebook user commented.

“Grand Theft Auto 6” is set to be released on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The story follows the criminal duo of Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, with players able to fight non-player characters, steal vehicles, rob establishments, or engage in high-speed chases with the police.

“GTA 6” is the eighth main installment in the “Grand Theft Auto” series.

Meanwhile, “Path of Exile 2” is set to have its full 1.0 release on December 11 for PCs (personal computers), as well as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

“Path of Exile 2” is an isometric action role-playing dungeon-crawling video game.

Paulo is an avid gamer who previously partnered with a rising esports company in 2021.