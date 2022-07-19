Philippines still among top community for gaming in 1st half of 2022, says Twitter

The Philippines remained in the top 10 gaming communities on Twitter in the first half of 2022, according to recent data.

Twitter released on July 12 the top 10 countries tweeting about gaming on its platform from January 1 to June 30 of the year.

Here are the top ten countries that talked about gaming on Twitter:

Japan United States South Korea Thailand Indonesia Brazil Philippines India United Kingdom Mexico

In 2021, the Philippines landed at the sixth spot in the list of countries that tweeted gaming the most.

This ranking, however, was based on a year-on-year review of Twitter.

There were also 1.5 billion tweets about gaming globally just for the first half of 2022.

To compare, Twitter recorded 2.4 billion gaming conversations globally on its website for the entire of 2021.

This data was a 36% increase in tweets about gaming between January to June 2021 and the same period in 2022, according to Twitter’s internal data.

Twitter attributed this record to the release of popular games that drove up the conversations on its platform.

“The 36% increase in Tweets about gaming year-over-year was driven by big-time conversations around game releases like Elden Ring, esports leagues like Call of Duty League, VALORANT Champions Tour and Professional Gamers League Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and global gaming events like Xbox Showcase, Playstation’s State of Play and Summer Game Fest,” it said in a statement.

Here are the top 10 most tweeted games in the world:

Genshin Impact Wordle Ensemble Stars! Final Fantasy Project Sekai Apex Legends Elden Ring Fate/Grand Order Valorant Legend of Zelda

Twitter hoped that these communities will keep this momentum in esports and gaming conversations.

“The gaming community on Twitter continues to put esports and gaming on the map around the globe – kudos to you all!” it said.