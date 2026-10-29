Heart Evangelista’s mobile phone case sticker catches attention

Actress-influencer Heart Evangelista caught netizens’ attention after she showed off her phone case featuring a sticker that sparked online buzz.

The showbiz personality reportedly posted an Instagram Story of herself holding her phone.

Her case bore a sticker with the following text: “T***** ba’t ba waling mali sa’yo.”

The case also bore a broken-hearted image.

T*NGINA BA’T BA WALANG MALI SA’YO SEEN: Heart Evangelista, ibinida ang sticker sa kanyang phone case. https://t.co/tkgIATFpLD — HOLA PH (@holaphofficial) October 27, 2026

A cursory check of the lyrics yieled the song “Balang Araw” by the OPM band I Belong to the Zoo.

Here are some excerpts of the song’s lyrics, where it specifically contained the phrase:

Kailan ba makakatulog ng mahimbing?

Kahit ilang minuto lang na ‘di ikaw ang nasa isip

Baka pupwede lang naman, ‘wag ka munang magparamdam

Dahil sawang-sawa na akong marinig na ako’y kaibigan lang

T*ngina, ba’t ba walang mali sa’yo?

‘Di magawang umiwas at tuluyan nang lumayo

Kahit na anong gawin, sinusuway ko pa rin

Umaasang

Meanwhile, Heart’s sticker generated several comments from Filipinos, who did not expect the socialite to own such items.

“Wow… I saw that same sticker on a tricycle just a few days ago,” an internet user wrote.

“Dati, High Class itong si Heart. Ngayon, ewan!” a different Pinoy commented.

Others claimed that the sticker was given to her by actor John Prats.

“Ang dami agad galit. Bigay ‘yang phone sticker ni John Prats na merch ng bandang I Belong to the Zoo kung saan siya director ng concert nila,” on online user wrote.

“Bigay ‘yan ni John Prats! Merch ng I Belong to the Zoo na banda,” another commented.

Heart is known for her glamorous and stylish persona, being a luxury fashion influencer.