You can help your fave bars bounce back amid pandemic by purchasing drinks in advance

Filipinos can help their favorite bars and restaurants bounce back from the economic impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic by purchasing e-vouchers giving discounts to liquors that can be enjoyed as soon as such establishments open.

Zomato Philippines has partnered with Diageo, the makers of well-loved liquor brands such as Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray and The Singleton, to keep partner outlets afloat and normalize their operations once regulations ease.

The public can purchase their favorite drinks in advance through Lazada by availing an e-voucher at a participating bar that would be redeemable once community quarantines and liquor bans have been lifted. All of them are valid until December 2020.

Some participating bars include Las Flores, iDarts Dash, Run Rabbit Run, Draft and 205.

Diageo and Zomato will release new guidelines and advisories to the public if there are extensions or announcements concerning community quarantines or liquor bans.

Patrons may also get in touch with Zomato to arrange for refunds of any circumstance, including unexpected bar closures that may potentially happen in the future.

The initiative comes as bars and nightclubs, considered non-essential establishments, close its operations due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as people’s mobility becomes restricted.

Some of these nighttime hangout spots include long-time bars Route 196 in Katipunan and Today x Future in Cubao.