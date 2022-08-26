Not charot: Local barbecue resto chain launches ‘char-grilled’ chorizo burger

“Char” is not just an expression, it is also a burger.
A local barbecue restaurant chain launched its newest menu item on Wednesday in time for the National Burger Day celebrated in the United Kingdom.
Mang Inasal Philippines said patrons will get to try its “char-grilled” chorizo burger in select stores starting this August for only P69.
The charcoal-grilled burger contains a sweet and smokey chorizo patty topped with cheese and a fried egg served in soft buns.
It is available in the following branches:
- QC Villongco
- Tayuman
- Blumentritt
- Dapitan
- IMall Antipolo
- Vista Mall Taguig
- Bayani Road
- Venice Grand Canal Mall
- Imus Nueno
- Ayala Bay Mall
- Festival Xsite
- Super 8 San Pedro
- IMall Canlubang
- Puregold Calamba
- Waltermart General Trias
- San Pablo Plaza
- Puregold Valenzuela
- Malabon Bayan
Patrons can enjoy the “char-grilled” chorizo burger by dine-in, takeout, or through delivery by using the Mang Inasal Delivery App, its website, GrabFood and foodpanda.
Meanwhile, the National Burger Day in UK is held annually in August before the bank holiday weekend. It is celebrated to enjoy and appreciate one of the world’s “most liked foods.”