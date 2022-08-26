Not charot: Local barbecue resto chain launches ‘char-grilled’ chorizo burger

“Char” is not just an expression, it is also a burger.

A local barbecue restaurant chain launched its newest menu item on Wednesday in time for the National Burger Day celebrated in the United Kingdom.

Mang Inasal Philippines said patrons will get to try its “char-grilled” chorizo burger in select stores starting this August for only P69.

The charcoal-grilled burger contains a sweet and smokey chorizo patty topped with cheese and a fried egg served in soft buns.

It is available in the following branches:

QC Villongco

Tayuman

Blumentritt

Dapitan

IMall Antipolo

Vista Mall Taguig

Bayani Road

Venice Grand Canal Mall

Imus Nueno

Ayala Bay Mall

Festival Xsite

Super 8 San Pedro

IMall Canlubang

Puregold Calamba

Waltermart General Trias

San Pablo Plaza

Puregold Valenzuela

Malabon Bayan

Patrons can enjoy the “char-grilled” chorizo burger by dine-in, takeout, or through delivery by using the Mang Inasal Delivery App, its website, GrabFood and foodpanda.

Meanwhile, the National Burger Day in UK is held annually in August before the bank holiday weekend. It is celebrated to enjoy and appreciate one of the world’s “most liked foods.”