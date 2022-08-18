‘Di tayo papa-stress’: Maris Racal shares unfiltered Instagram selfie with acne

Actresses are known for their curated Instagrams where they usually post their glammed-up looks or best shots of themselves.

Maris Racal, however, is not afraid of showing her natural self.

The actress-singer shared an unfiltered selfie on the image-sharing platform where she is seen with acne.

“The reasons behind my pimples? ‘Yan, sina @kinakarirangcareer at @eatsthestress lalo na during and after tapings,” she wrote, alluding to work and stress eating.

“Pero di tayo papa-stress sa pimples mga teh. Kasi from #StressedtoClearAndFresh ang patutunguhan!” Maris added.

The actress shared that Eskinol‘s four-step Pimple Relief Range helps keep control of her acne.

“I feel confident not to stress that much with my pimples!” she exclaimed.

The products are composed of the skincare brand’s facial wash, micellar water, serum and spot gel cleanser.

The brand’s Pimple Relief product line is infused with cica from Korea and green tea extracts that help clean skin, soothe redness and minimize acne.

Maris also invited other girls to share their unfiltered pictures online with the hashtag “#StressedToClearAndFresh.”

“Para ma-inspire din ang ibang girls by sharing your pimple story!” she said on another Instagram post.