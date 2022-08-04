Thread: Pinoys are using this Twitter feature to share #throwback stories, moments

Do you still remember the good old days?

Filipinos are revealing their “core memories” by sharing their most memorable childhood stories through a microblogging platform’s feature.

Twitter users are reminiscing their favorite childhood games, Pinoy food and fast food chain go-tos by telling their stories on threads.

For instance, some fans of P-pop girl group BINI are highlighting different games in the latter’s choreography for the song “Pit-A-Pat.”

The thread includes snippets of their performance creatively incorporating dance steps attributed to every child’s favorite games like “Mataya-taya,” “Nanay-Tatay,” “Tagu-taguan,” “Ten-twenty,” “Sipa,” “Doktor Kwak-kwak,” “Bubuka ang Bulaklak,” “Bahay-bahayan,” “Bato-bato-pik,” and “Luksong Tinik.”

All the Filipino Childhood Games in #BINI's Pit-A-Pat choreography, a thread: — piks on lagi brainrot ⚡ (@binified_) May 8, 2022

Others are using the feature to share their favorite Filipino meals, viands, merienda and desserts.

While some are utilizing Twitter threads to share entertaining childhood memories involving the elderly.

Childhood memories of every Filipino kid's pic.twitter.com/iBUFSTmxQC — 𝖜𝖎𝖓𝖜𝖎𝖓𝖓🖤 (@winwinrosales_) July 7, 2021

Other users are venturing into the supernatural by sharing unexplainable experiences in their younger years.

People have been asking me about the little ghost in my room so… Here’s a thread to document all my encounters with her. 🙂🙂🙂 — Gabe (@GabrielJohnG) December 20, 2017

Some are using the platform to inspire others to reach out to those they have hurt or belittled in their past.

“It can definitely bring closure and heal the both of you. It may have been years or even decades ago but it’s never too late to say sorry,” a Twitter user said, sharing screenshots of a grade school classmate.

One of my bullies back then in grade school messaged me after all these years. That’s on what? personal growth. pic.twitter.com/L5pKE3dTQf — Rica Salomon (She/Her) (@RicaSalomon) June 26, 2020

Twitter threads enable users to provide additional context, updates, or an extended point by connecting multiple tweets together.

The feature is a means for users to expand on topics or posts that cannot be written in 280 characters or less.