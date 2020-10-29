List of all the anime series that will drop on Netflix soon

Anime fans around the world can enjoy a wide array of series after streaming giant Netflix announced five new anime projects during the Netflix Anime Festival 2020 last Tuesday.

The five newly announced projects – “Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure,” “Thermae Romae Novae,” “High-Rise Invasion,” “Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan” and “The Way of the Househusband” – each add to the diverse and never-before-seen catalogue of stories straight from our creative home in Japan.

Anime has successfully cut through various content categories on Netflix.

In the past year, over 100 million households around the world chose to watch at least one anime title on Netflix (Oct 2019 – Sept 2020), growing by 50% year-over-year. Anime titles appeared in the Top 10 list in almost 100 countries this year so far.

Additionally, shows such as Seven Deadly Sins and BAKI proved great stories resonate with fans globally. Seven Deadly Sins became one of the Top 10 titles among all series and films in over 70 countries since its launch, and Baki in almost 50 countries.

“In just four short years since launching our creative team in Tokyo, Netflix has expanded the reach and overall audience of anime – a category conventionally seen as niche. Given the success of shows such as Seven Deadly Sins and Baki, we are excited now more than ever to challenge ourselves to expand our aspirational anime programming for fans around the world,” Taiki Sakurai, chief producer of Anime Netflix said.

“To do so, we will continue to invest in new talent, and promote diversity from within. We’re excited to announce welcoming Anand Varna, our second Gobelins Fellowship student to our Creative team through our successful multi-year program with the French institution,” he added.

Highlights of the Anime Festival 2020

During the anime fest, a total of 16 anime projects and five new original projects as well as 11 projects previously announced were introduced.

Netflix announced the following five new original anime projects.

Netflix also updated fans on 11 upcoming anime titles previously announced.