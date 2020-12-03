DOT, Mystery Manila’s free gamified virtual tour lets you play tourist in Philippines

A gamified virtual tour titled “Where in the Philippines is Sam San Mateo?,” that lets players immerse themselves in the next best thing to physical travel, will be made available to the public for free this month.

The Department of Tourism has partnered with escape room specialist Mystery Manila for a 60-90-minute online mystery tour of the Philippines.

In the virtual game, players will join a quest to track down the fictional travel vlogger Sam San Mateo while playing as virtual tourists who will visit the country’s famous landmarks and destinations to find helpful clues in their search for San Mateo.

During which, players can also interact with locals through the live tour guides, participate in local activities, and contribute to choices that will affect the tour’s outcome for a unique and entertaining experience.

To make it more interactive, the DOT and Mystery Manila also employed actual tour guides, stationed in select destinations across the country that will lead the game through video streaming.

“This virtual tour offers a fun and safe way to discover the beauty and charm of the Philippines’ 7,641 islands: the historic cities, enchanting sunsets, picture-perfect beaches with crystal clear waters, or extraordinary mountain views all from the comfort of their computers,” the DOT said.

The virtual game is open to all players on all Sundays of the month beginning December 6.

Available game schedules are: 10 a.m., 12 noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Those who plan on participating the virtual game may register through this link: https://forms.gle/ZEs6potqSLf47BJY9.

Mystery Manila, that used to offer live escape room games went virtual amid the pandemic. It is now accepting booking of private game, for family and friends through this registration link: https://booknow.mysterymanila.com

