‘Finding Agnes’: This Filipino Netflix film was shot in ‘picture-perfect’ Morocco

The latest Netflix film from the Philippines “Finding Agnes” continued to dominate the trending list and top ten list of the streaming giant.

“Finding Agnes” starring Sue Ramirez and Jelson Bay premiered globally last November 30 and has since made it to the streaming service’s trending and top ten lists.

It was shot in Morocco as the film follows a successful entrepreneur (Bay), who on an emotional journey in that country and pieces together the turbulent life of his estranged mother, and meets her adopted daughter (Ramirez).

In a press conference, Ramirez, Bay and director Marla Ancheta shared how they loved shooting in Morocco.

“Basta sobrang ganda kasi ng bansa. Hindi ko alam kung paano ko ito maipapaliwanag pero ‘pag napanood niyo yung pelikula alam niyo na yung tinutukoy ko o sinasabi ko,” Ramirez said.

“Anywhere you go is picture perfect kahit saan pwede ka magpapicture at instagrammable ang magiging photos mo. Napakaganda po ng bansa na ‘yun,” she added.

Ancheta also praised Morocco’s weather which she said made it easier for their team to film scenes.

Bay and Ramirez recalled that Moroccans were hospitable to them during their stay there.

“Relaxing ‘yung lugar. It feels like home dahil nga very hospitable ang mga Moroccans. Kaya masarap mag-shoot doon dahil feeling at home kami doon,” Ramirez added.

“Finding Agnes” explores the themes of connecting with people, understanding others’ motivations and in the process finding yourself.

Its release came after the two other Netflix film from the Philippines “Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story” and “Alter Me” debuted.

Ancheta said she felt nervous for the global release but was elated to be given the opportunity for her first movie to be shown on Netflix.

“I just hope this will open more opportunities not only for me but for other Filipino filmmakers as well,” Ancheta said.

“Ang vision ko dito ay yung makita natin kung gaano ka-importante ang relationship–hindi lamang sa pamilya pati sa mga taong nakapaligid sa atin, na minsan nalilimutan natin na maraming bagay ang bumubuo sa pagkatao natin, na walang masama na tayo ay kumonekta sa mga ito at wag piliin na maging mag-isa. Bilang Filipino, ganito ang kinalakihan kong kultura pero minsan naliligaw. Makikita ng mga kapwa ko pinoy ang kahalagahan nito,” she added.

