Rides and attractions: What to expect from 1st Columbia Pictures’ ‘Aquaverse’ theme, waterpark

Sony Pictures Entertainment and Amazon Falls on Wednesday announced that they would develop the world’s first Columbia Pictures theme and water park.

The 14-acre theme and waterpark “Columbia Pictures’ Aquaverse” is expected to start opening in October this year.

It is located in the seaside town of Bangsaray, Thailand which is 20 minutes away from tourist destination Pattaya and 90 minutes away from the country’s capital, Bangkok.

The unique theme and water park will bring to life the beloved characters from some of the world-class movies from Hollywood, including “Ghostbusters,” “Jumanji”,” Bad Boys”, “Men in Black” and “Hotel Transylvania.”

It will cater to visitors of all ages as it houses eight highly themed and immersive zones with a range of both water and land-based attractions.

Visitors from all over the world can also expect state-of-the-art rides, exciting programs of live shows, immersive entertainment, interactive props, unique sets, themed restaurants, as well as specialty merchandise and retail locations.

Here’s what the public can see at the upcoming Columbia Pictures ‘Aquaverse’

Men in Black Thrill Rides – Aquaverse’s most thrilling rides and attractions can be found here, including hair-raising water coaster rides, one of which has a 12-meter free-fall ride that sends you careening down a MIB Wormhole.

Aquaverse’s most thrilling rides and attractions can be found here, including hair-raising water coaster rides, one of which has a 12-meter free-fall ride that sends you careening down a MIB Wormhole. Ghostbusters Supernatural Experience – Step into the Ghostbusters portal and zip across ghost traps as you glide down a water coaster with your best friend or dare to enter the world’s first and only fully-enclosed water dome in a family raft ride

Step into the Ghostbusters portal and zip across ghost traps as you glide down a water coaster with your best friend or dare to enter the world’s first and only fully-enclosed water dome in a family raft ride Bad Boys Raceway – Experience the thrill of the chase and put the pedal to the metal around our new outdoor go-kart tracks in a neon Miami themed racecourse.

Experience the thrill of the chase and put the pedal to the metal around our new outdoor go-kart tracks in a neon Miami themed racecourse. Jumanji Jungle Adventure – Brave the world of Jumanji through wild jungle themed water slides, visiting Jaguar Mountain while being chased by Mandrills before plunging into Jumanji’s splash pool!

Brave the world of Jumanji through wild jungle themed water slides, visiting Jaguar Mountain while being chased by Mandrills before plunging into Jumanji’s splash pool! Hotel Transylvania Kid-Friendly Zone – Aquaverse’s biggest water park attraction, featuring over 100 water features, splash buckets, water rockets and more!

Aquaverse’s biggest water park attraction, featuring over 100 water features, splash buckets, water rockets and more! Surf’s Up in Surfer’s Paradise – Surf a mighty wave and show us what you’ve got on the exhilarating water park attraction with our dual Flowrider!

Surf a mighty wave and show us what you’ve got on the exhilarating water park attraction with our dual Flowrider! Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs Swallow Falls River Adventure – Take a break from the day’s thrills by touring the Aquaverse along the lazy river and meet the amazing Foodimals featured in the hit film.

Take a break from the day’s thrills by touring the Aquaverse along the lazy river and meet the amazing Foodimals featured in the hit film. VIVO Wave Pool – Relax in a giant wave pool inspired by the upcoming animated musical. The wave pool zone is the ideal venue when hosting music events and live shows, where celebrity artists and world-class international DJs will take to the stage.



Jeffrey Godsick, executive vice president of Global Partnerships and Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment said they are delighted to partner with Liakat Dhanji, CEO and Chairman of Amazon Falls Co. LTD and Amazon Falls on launching Sony Pictures’ first theme and water park.

He said they are inspired by Dhanji’s vision of creating an immersive entertainment destination for Thailand. Dhanji is one of the owners and operators of the upcoming theme and water park.

“Columbia Pictures’ Aquaverse is the next step in Sony Pictures’ larger global strategy to grow and expand location-based entertainment by utilizing its strong global film and TV brands,” Godsick said.

“We are creating opportunities for all audiences around the world to immerse themselves deeper into our stories through water parks, touring exhibitions, and theme park attractions,” he added.

Dhanji, on the other hand, said he is looking forward to forging new partnerships with top accommodation, technology, retail, and food and beverage partners as they curate an unmatched lifestyle experience that will resonate with all of their visitors.

“Sony Pictures Entertainment and Columbia Pictures’ breadth of global content, technology and talent leadership will be invaluable in creating a fully immersive experience that will bring curiosity and wonder to a global audience. The launch of Columbia Pictures’ Aquaverse represents a first step in what we envision to be a broader collaboration that will pioneer the future of an integrated entertainment destination as part of the EEC’s (Eastern Economic Corridor) smart city,”

Dhanji said.

EEC Secretary-General Dr. Kanit Sangsubhan said he is proud to welcome and commit to supporting the companies behind the Columbia Pictures’ Aquaverse that is poised to set new standards for immersive entertainment in the EEC, Thailand.

“The project is going to play a key role in reshaping the growth dynamism in the EEC. The theme park will be a key component in our EEC Smart City development plan, and EEC will provide our full support, including 5G services and other infrastructure, digital technology, transit links, and partnership with clean energy and investment promotion package to ensure the success of the project and help create a long-term sustainable development in the EEC,” he said. —Rosette Adel