PSA: Family movie ‘Four Sisters Before the Wedding’ is now streaming on Netflix

The prequel to the iconic movie “Four Sisters and a Wedding” is already streaming on Netflix months after it premiered on select cinemas late last year.

“Four Sisters Before the Wedding” tells the story of the fictional Salazar siblings ten years before the event of the main movie.

It explores their relationships and the events that had led to their respective conflicts as witnessed in the 2013 movie that was previously directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina.

The movie was initially screened in select cinemas from December 11, 2021.

It was also streamed on ABS-CBN’s pay streaming service KTX, on-demand video streaming platform iWant TFC and on Cignal PPV and Sky Cable PPV before.

ABS-CBN first announced the movie’s availability on Netflix last week.

Fans wasted no time reminding the local online community about its premiere on the streaming entertainment service on Friday.

four sisters before the wedding is on netflix and i- djskhdfsfkshdshksdjk CHARLIE DIZON JOJOWAIN DADASALAN MAMAHALIN pic.twitter.com/KSIV1i1BlF — ally's dump 🤓 (@sparegarbage) April 16, 2021

Uy! Nasa Netflix na sya! Mapanood nga later. pic.twitter.com/HjJaqivBTz — ricci (@ricci_richy) April 16, 2021

omg guys meron nang four sisters before the wedding sa netflix HAHAHA pic.twitter.com/X066nIvhed — gab (@paradiseyien) April 16, 2021

“MAY FOUR SISTERS BEFORE THE WEDDING NA SA NETFLIX T**GINA HAPPY BIRTHDAY INDEED,” another Twitter user exclaimed out of excitement.

Two of its lead stars previously caught social media’s attention prior to the release of the 2020 movie, namely Alexa Ilacad who plays Bobbie Salazar and Charlie Dizon who portrays Teddie Salazar.