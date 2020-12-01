Charlie Dizon on spotlight with young ‘Teddie’ portrayal in ‘Four Sisters Before the Wedding’ trailer

Actress Charlie Dizon stole the spotlight with a glimpse of her portrayal of the young version of Theodora “Teddie” Salazar in the newly-released trailer of Star Cinema‘s “Four Sisters Before the Wedding.”

The highly-anticipated prequel of the iconic Filipino comedy-drama movie, “Four Sisters and a Wedding,” is set to stream on December 11 through various platforms.

Its trailer has earned a whopping number of 1.2 million views from the online community six hours after it was posted, according to Star Magic.

The movie delves into the lives of the fictional Salazar siblings ten years before the events of the first movie. It explores the sisters in college and high school while CJ, the youngest, is in grade school.

Its story focuses on the sisters dealing with their own challenges in school, as well as facing family problems when they found out that their parents are on the verge of separation.

“Four Sisters Before the Wedding” is also expected to explore the relationship of the Salazar siblings and the events that had led to their respective conflicts as seen in the first movie.

Previously, the sisters Bobbie, Gabbie, Teddie and Alex were played by Bea Alonzo, Shaina Magdayao, Toni Gonzaga and Angel Locsin, respectively.

In the prequel, Alexa Ilacad, Belle Mariano, Gillian Vicencio and Dizon will take the helm and portray young Bobbie, Gabbie, Alex and Teddie, respectively.

CJ, who was played by Enchong Dee before, will be portrayed by Clarence Delgado.

The Salazar parents will be played by Carmina Villaroel as Grace and Dominic Ochoa as Caloy.

Previously, Coney Reyes played as the matriarch.

Meanwhile, as Filipinos watched the trailer of the prequel, one of the names that dominated the local Twitter community was Dizon’s as they noted how she portrayed the young Teddie.

“I so love Charlie Dizon na. Huhu one of my fave Star Cinema movie!” exclaimed a Twitter user.

“I’ve always been a low-key fan of Charlie Dizon and she’s so good here ha. Alexa as well. Might watch this,” another online user commented.

“Omg the Teddie one looks promising,” shared a different Twitter user with a heart-eyed emoji.

“It’s Teddie for me,” another Filipino commented.

Reports said that Dizon is a 24-year-old budding actress who underwent idol training in South Korea due to her dream to enter the K-pop industry.

She eventually returned and attended Star Magic workshops until she was launched as part of the 2018 Star Magic Circle.

Dizon’s showbiz appearances include “Sin Island,” “A Soldier’s Heart” and the upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival 2020 entry, “Fan Girl,” where she portrays a schoolgirl fan of Paulo Avelino.

When Star Cinema first announced that a prequel about “Four Sisters and a Wedding” was in the works, Ilacad drew online attention for her anticipated portrayal of young Bobbie.

READ: Twitterverse thinks Alexa Ilacad is perfect choice for young Bobbie in ‘Four Sisters and a Wedding’ prequel

Twitterverse welcomed Ilacad’s resemblance to Alonzo as they took note of her physical features and bearing which they said appeared to be ideal for the character.

“Four Sisters Before the Wedding” will stream on ABS-CBN’s pay streaming service KTX, on-demand video streaming platform iWant TFC and on Cignal PPV and Sky Cable PPV.

— Featured video from ABS-CBN Star Cinema via YouTube