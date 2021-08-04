‘Bobbie’ in real life: Alexa Ilacad earns 1.00 average in last term in college

Social media recalled iconic lines from family movie “Four Sisters and a Wedding” when actress Alexa Ilacad, who played the younger version of Bobbie, earned a flat 1.00 for her general weighted average in her last term in college.

The 21-year-old actress on Monday shared a picture of her scorecard indicating that she finished as a dean’s lister with a degree in marketing management at Treston International College.

In most schools, 1.00 is the highest grade that can be earned by a student.

“Last hoorah for my last term in college. I am over the moon as I type this right now but finally… I AM GRADUATING! Despite all the obstacles thrown my way, I was determined to finish strong. I came, I studied, I conquered!” Alexa wrote as a caption.

Reports say Alexa had been on the dean’s list since her sophomore year.

Fellow celebrities who congratulated her on her academic achievement include Michelle Vito, Melai Cantiveros, Kaye Abad and Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa.

Alexa’s academic deed is similar to her character Bobbie Salazar in “Four Sisters and a Wedding” originally played by Bea Alonzo.

Alexa played the younger version of the character in its prequel, “Four Sisters Before the Wedding,” where she was featured as a precocious child.

While she didn’t play the part of the adult Bobbie, fans of the film drew similarities between the popular fictional character and the actress in real life.

“Oo Bobbie, ikaw! Ikaw na matalino, maganda, kahit anong gawin mo, ang galing-galing mo! Mahal kita Bobbie kasi kapatid kita pero sa totoo lang, inggit na inggit ako sa’yo, Bobbie!” a Facebook user commented on a post reporting Alexa’s feat.

It was a twist on movie lines that Teddie Salazar, played by Alex Gonzaga, blurts out to her Bobbie in a confrontational scene in the 2013 movie. It goes:

“Oo, Bobbie, ikaw. Ikaw ‘yung—wala lang—kahit ano’ng gawin mo, ang galing-galing mo. Ako, kahit ano’ng kayod ko, kahit ano’ng pagod ko, kahit kelan hindi ako lumapít sa galing mo. Kasi ikaw naman talaga ‘yung magaling, ‘di ba? Ikaw ‘yung matalino, ikaw ‘yung maganda. Lahat—ikaw na! Kapatid kita Bobbie, kaya mahal na mahal kita, pero alam mo yung totoo, inggit na inggit na ‘ko sa ‘yo. Inggit na inggit ako sa ‘yo, Bobbie!”

Another Facebook user said in response to Alexa’s success:

“Galing talaga ni Bobbie. Hahit wala siyang maternal instinct ni Gabbie, kahit ‘di sya kasing adventurous ni Alex, kahit wala siya nung sense of humor na meron si Teddy kasi bentang-benta sa kanya ‘yun eh. Bentang-benta sa kay mama. Kaya nga siguro lahat ng atensyon ni mama nasa kay Teddie.”

The adult Bobbie also spoke similar lines as she opens up about her feelings to Teddie in the presence of their mother, played by Coney Reyes:

“Pero bakit parang galit ka? Pero bakit kasalanan ko? Eh… sa totoo lang eh ako ‘yung ingot na inggit sa inyong lahat. Kasi meron kayong mga bagay na sana meron din ako. Sana meron ako nung maternal instincts mo. I wish I had your charm and innocence. Sana naging adventurous din ako kagaya ni Alex. Sana nagkaroon din ako ng sense of humor mo kasi bentang-benta iyon sa akin eh. Bentang-benta din kay mama. Kaya siguro lahat ng attention niya na sa’yo.”

The fictional Bobbie, according to Star Cinema, is a high school valedictorian and a summa cum laude graduate in college with a “best thesis” award.

She also holds a graduate degree from New York’s Columbia University, an Ivy League school known for its academic excellence.