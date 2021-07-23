Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya’s key roles unveiled in captivating ‘Dune’ trailer

“It begins.”

Warner Bros. Pictures on Thursday evening dropped the official main trailer of “Dune” that reinforced its epic scale.

It’s the big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal bestseller of the same name.

The highly-anticipated sci-fi movie, shot in Hungary and Jordan, stars Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Oscar nominee Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista and Stephen McKinley Henderson.

Also among the star-studded ensemble are David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling, with Jason Momoa, and Oscar winner Javier Bardem.

“Dune,” a mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.

As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

The action-packed film is directed by Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival,” “Blade Runner 2049”).

Villeneuve directed it from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth based on the novel of the same name written by Herbert.

The director also produced the movie with Mary Parent, Cale Boyter and Joe Caracciolo, Jr. The executive producers are Tanya Lapointe, Joshua Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Jon Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert.

Meanwhile, the 3:27 trailer gave viewers the best look of both the lead characters and villains of the sandy and galactic adventure where Zendaya’s role as Chani was heavily featured.

It likewise gave a sneak peek on how Paul Atreides (Chalamet) confronts his destiny as AN emerging hero.

Warner Bros. also released character posters that excite the fans.

Following the movie posters and trailer’s release, under the hashtag #DuneMovie, the film earned praises on social media with fans awaiting its release in cinemas. Some described it as a “masterpiece.”

Words cannot even begin to describe what I just watched. It’s not even a film, it’s a piece of art. We only saw about 10 minutes but when you know, you know. I don’t throw this word out often, but for this, it works. Masterpiece.#DuneMovie #Dune pic.twitter.com/ndmwsYNwkC — Jack Lautaret (@JackLautaret) July 22, 2021

“Dune” would hit the theaters and HBO Max on October 22 this year. —Rosette Adel