EXO D.O. teases fans with medley tracks from solo album

EXO member D.O. Kyungsoo dropped the highlight medley of the tracks from his album “Empathy,” on Friday.

The nearly five-minute video features a short storyline and a glimpse of album’s titles such as “Dad,” “I’m Fine” which will have a Spanish version, “My Love,” “I’m Gonna Love You” (feat. Wonstein),”It’s Love,” and “Rose.”

The album is expected to be released on Monday, July 26.

The #EMPATHYMedley_ByDO topped Twitter as fans expressed their admiration for the Kpop idol.

“I think #DO’s album would be the one to cure whatever illness I have in my body. Healing voice, comforting music,” online user said,

“This is the perfect combination of Actor Kyungsoo and Singer D.O.!” another Twitter user wrote.

Another fan agreed to this saying that the teaser feels like a movie.

“This Rainy mood in the PH just fits D.O.’s voice…I MEAAAN DUHHHHHHHHHH KYUNGSOO’S HEAVENLY VOICE SUITS EVERYTHING,” another Twitter user expressed in a tweet with three red hearts.

On Thursday, EXO also released a 28-second teaser of D.O.’s first solo album title track “Rose”.

“Rose” is an acoustic folk song about earning one’s courage to confess his love, which will also have an English version.

Record label SM Entertainment said D.O. participated in writing lyrics for the title track and “I’m Fine” out of the eight songs from his album.

In 2014, D.O. released “Crying Out” for the original soundtrack of the movie “Cart” where he is also part of the cast. While in 2019, he released another solo song titled “That’s Okay.”

After finishing D.O.’s mandatory military service last January, he is reportedly filming a science-fiction movie, “The Moon,” with actor Sol Kyung-gyu and “A World of Married Couple” star Kim Hee-ae.

EXO made their comeback with “Don’t Fight the Feeling” in June.

Among the members of the Korean boy group, D.O. is the sixth member to have a solo album after Baekhyun, Lay, Suho, Chen, and Kai.