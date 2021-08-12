First Filipino student startup aiming for London-based Hult Prize

Filipino students from the University of Mindanao Davao City who developed a technology-based startup, Alipugpug Tech Solutions, will be the first group to represent the Philippines in Hult Prize 2021 in London, United Kingdom.

The Hult Prize is an annual international competition for college students with innovative solutions and viable business ideas addressing social issues on food security, water access, energy, and education.

Due to lack of funding, however, the group is having struggling to cope with expenses they need to continue with the competition.

“Wala po kaming enough na budget…Nag-solicit po kami sa mga department ng government, institution, and private companies, mayroon naman po kaming nakuha pero hindi po talaga enough para sa budget namin,” one of the members, Elpedio “Jhong” Cobreta, said in an interview with ABS-CBN TeleRadyo.

The group is composed of seven students namely: Elpedio Corbeta Jr., John Kaiser Taylaran, Daniel Navarro, Jeremiah Malalis, Kim Aliya Tomaro, Steph Kier Ponteras, and Dale Viñalon.

They are asking online for cash assistance that will be allotted to their airfare, allowance and swab testing.





Alipugpug Tech Solutions aims to uplift the lives of farmers by digitizing agricultural projects. It believes digital platforms can help small-scale farmers develop competitive advantage in the market.

“We use hydroponic system para po mas mapabilis at mapaganda yung quality ng crops. Gumagamit kami ng iba’t ibang klase ng sensors para ma-automate yung pangangailangan ng farmers,” Cobreta said.

Solar panels are also used to make electricity cheap and convenient for farmers.

“Kapag natuloy ito, mababawasan ang oras na ginugugol nila sa pagtatanim…kasi automated na siya, ang gagawin nalang ng farmers natin ay bantayan yung system mismo,” John Kaizer Taylaran, one of the members, said.

Cobreta said the technology they developed was not a school project, rather it was an initiative to help local farmers like their parents.

The students are set to compete from August 8 to Sept. 12, 2021.

You may send your donations through Gcash 0977-271-1896 (John Kaizer Taylaran), 0908-601-4159 (Elpedio Corbeta Jr.), or BPI account number 2889-2979-59 (Elpedio Corbeta Jr.).