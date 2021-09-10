Lazada, DOH team up for new perks for fully-vaccinated individuals

Fully-vaccinated individuals can now receive free shipping vouchers and discounts they could use when online shopping on Lazada.

The Department of Health and the ecommerce giant joined forces to launch the Lazada Bakuna Perks initiative to encourage more Filipinos to get COVID-19 jabs amid the still raging pandemic.

This was also in line with DOH’s national COVID-19 vaccination program called “RESBAKUNA” that kicked off last March 1.

With this partnership, Dr. Beverly Ho, director of the DOH Health Promotion Bureau, stated that they hoped to encourage more Filipinos to receive COVID-19 shots through incentives which include up to 15% off of their Lazada purchases.

“Over the past few months, we have been constantly advocating for Filipinos to get vaccinated in order to benefit from the added protection the vaccines give against severe COVID-19,” Ho said in a statement.

“This partnership with Lazada makes correct information and healthy behaviors more accessible to every Filipino – which is what the Health Promotion Bureau wants to achieve. Through the cooperation of the whole society, we ensure that everyone can join the BIDA Bakunation!” she added.

Ray Alimurung, chief executive ffficer of Lazada Philippines, also hoped that this effort can help promote the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines to others.

“Together with the Department of Health, Lazada Philippines hopes this program will encourage more residents to be fully informed of the benefits and myths of the vaccines, and get themselves protected early with accurate information,” Alimurung said.

“The collective effort of all segments of the community, private and public, coming together, will be a huge step towards the recovery of the country and for all of us to be stronger,” he added.

Only shoppers who have completed their full COVID-19 doses are eligible to avail Lazada’s perks.

Here are simple steps to avail of its perks:

Fill out an application form via the link here. Upload your valid ID and vaccination card photo. Wait for Lazada’s announcement of 100 weekly winners via email and app notification. If you’re one of the lucky winners, you will receive a link to the voucher page where you can collect Lazada’s Bakuna Perks Voucher Package.

This program will run from September 12 to November 6.

Last June, DOH also partnered with several private businesses for a program called SMART Bakuna Benefits Program.

Those who have been administered with COVID-19 jabs are offered different types of incentives such as free food and drinks, discounts and other promos.

To avail these, they have to present their COVID-19 vaccination cards and a valid ID from participating stores.

This is part of the national government’s Ingat Angat private sector-led campaign with the following agencies—Inter-Agency Task Force on Managing Emerging Infectious Diseases, the National Task Force against COVID-19, the Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Tourism.