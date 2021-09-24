Motorcycle taxi firm’s deal with Grab Philippines aims to offer mobility solutions for daily commute

Motorcycle taxi provider Move It recently partnered with Grab Philippines to provide more mobility options for Filipinos, particularly essential workers, in Metro Manila amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two companies said they would collaborate on the following key areas:

Help enhance mobility conditions in Metro Manila by providing Move It motorcycle taxi services on the Grab app Widening the market access and availability of Move It motorcycle taxi services Supporting the goals of the motorcycle taxi pilot by providing the TWG (technical working group) with more safety statistics and insights on motorcycle taxi safety to aid Congress in motorcycle taxi legislation

Pricing of fares will also follow the matrix for the motorcycle taxi pilot with no additional fees as mandated by the Department of Transportation and the Motorcycle Taxi TWG.

Grace Vera Cruz, country head of Grab Philippines, described this collaboration as a “hallmark expression” of what happens when transport stakeholders work together for the welfare of Filipinos.

“Filipinos are known for our bayanihan spirit – our deep sense of community and camaraderie. As we work towards gradually reopening our economy and building a stronger and more resilient future for our communities, we all need to work together and help one another,” Vera Cruz said.

“Our partnership with Move It is a hallmark expression of how transport stakeholders can come together for the common good, and we invite all companies to join us towards this mission,” she added.

Vera Cruz was also grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the motorcycle taxi industry in the country.

“We hope that many of our kababayans will continue to experience the many unique benefits of this partnership so that we can all recover together,” she said.

Meanwhile, Francis Juan, president and CEO of Move It, was also equally thankful to have Grab Philippines as their partner.

“Our customers and our riders will always be our top priority, and we are blessed to have an equal partner in Grab who will work with us to provide more Filipinos with greater access to motorcycle taxi services offered by Move It,” Juan said.

Juan further expressed confidence that they could help more Filipinos and in turn, the bike-hailing industry to recover from the pandemic.

“Through this landmark partnership, we are confident that many Filipinos will experience and enjoy its many benefits, and we are hopeful that the bike-hailing industry will continue to recover from the impacts of the pandemic,” he said.

Move It is now available on the Grab app since Thursday, September 23.

Additional guidelines in availing the motorcycle taxi hailing services via Grab’s app could be found here.