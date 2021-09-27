Food delivery service app rolls out dine-in feature in some areas amid limited indoor dining ops

A food delivery service app rolled out a dine-in feature for the convenience of its subscribers as indoor dining resumed in Metro Manila at limited capacity.

Foodpanda announced that the new dine-in feature can now be accessed for their “pandapro” subscribers in Metro Manila, Cebu and Davao.

Pandapro is FoodPanda’s monthly subscription program where members receive exclusive deals and other promos from the app’s partner restaurants.

To subscribe, app users can view the details on FoodPanda’s FAQs page.

Availing pandapro’s dine-in feature also comes with exclusive discounts up to 40% off from their partner restaurants, according to FoodPanda.

“A feature that’s loaded with irresistible deals and promos, dine-in is the newest pandapro perk that lets you enjoy your next sit-down meal with exclusive discounts of up to 40% off!” the food delivery service app said.

“As a subscriber, you can ‘hack it like a pro,’ with discounts on your total restaurant bill inclusive of food and drink orders at partner establishments. Chili’s and Motorino in Manila, Harbour City and Casa Verde in Cebu, and Koi Cafe by Malagos Garden Resort and BBQ Nation in Davao are only some of the hundreds of partner restaurants to look forward to,” it added.

The food delivery service app also assured its clients of convenient and contactless transactions by scanning QR codes.

Here are four easy steps to redeem a discount from a restaurant around the area:

Log on to the app and check out dine-in deals. Confirm the restaurant discount with the server before placing the order. Redeem the selected deal via QR code provided. Pay the bill at the restaurant.

Daniel Marogy, Foodpanda Philippines managing director, said that pandapro’s dine-in feature is the company’s solution for customers looking for good deals when going outdoors.

“We want to give our customers the best benefits from the monthly subscription, which is why we include discounts on restaurant dine-in as part of our perks,” Marogy said.

He also pointed out this will also support the food and beverage industry under trying times.

“This is also part of the foodpanda commitment to support the F&B industry. pandapro is only available on the foodpanda app and not on other platforms such as web or mobile web, so download the app, subscribe, and hack it like a pro!” Marogy said.

The National Capital Region is currently the pilot area for the national government’s new Alert Level System.

The region’s quarantine status is under Alert Level 4 until September 30.

Alert Level 4 is the second strictest tier of the new five-level alert system. This is declared in cities and municipalities with high or increasing case counts and high utilization of the total bed utilization rate and intensive care unit utilization rate.

Under this alert level, indoor activities, including indoor dining, are allowed at 10% capacity and may only serve fully vaccinated individuals.