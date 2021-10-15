‘Museums are boring’: Ayala Museum says as it joins ‘red flags’ Twitter trend

A private museum in Makati City joined the red flags trend on Twitter by taking a jab at people who believe that going to such places is “boring.”

Ayala Museum on Thursday shared their contribution to the trend with a post that reads: “‘museums are boring.'”

"museums are boring" 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Ayala Museum (@ayalamuseum) October 14, 2021

The account also tweeted another series of red flag emojis “for emphasis.”

dagdagan pa natin for emphasis 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Ayala Museum (@ayalamuseum) October 14, 2021

The post caught the attention of Google Arts and Culture, an online platform offering images and videos of artworks and cultural artifacts around the world.

Ayala Museum responded with emojis of a person gesturing “no” with its arms.

🙅🙅🙅 — Ayala Museum (@ayalamuseum) October 14, 2021

While some find museums “boring,” others are fond of visiting them.

A designer believes that the museum could have failed to capture humans’ deep-seated love of storytelling and that it hasn’t made the exhibit, artwork, or artifact relatable, according to Business Insider’s Tech Insider.

“Unless somebody is completely committed to a story, how you tell that story is incredibly important,” John Barton of Local Projects said to Tech Insider before.

“So one thing museums can do effectively is have a mixed media approach that allows different people to engage at different levels,” he added.

Meanwhile, the red flags trend on Twitter was reportedly started by Black Twitter users who were talking about red flags in dating.

The phrase “red flag” was defined as a “warning signal or sign” or “something that indicates or draws attention to a problem, danger, or irregularity.”

Their tweets eventually gained so much traction that other users on the platform have started to ride the trend by talking about their own red flags on whatever topic they could think of.