First look at iQiyi Original K-drama series ‘Jirisan’

On-demand video streaming service iQiyi on Monday gave a preview of the upcoming its upcoming original Korean drama series “Jirisan.”

“Jirisan” follows the team of national park rangers who are responsible for the search and rescue on Jirisan.

The drama centered around a mystery surrounding the mountain’s many visitors; those who come to kill, and those who come to end their lives.

It stars Gianna Jun and Ju-Ji-Hoon who play an experienced ranger Seo Yi-gang and rookie ranger Kang Hyun-jo, respectively. They are set to unravel the secrets of the peak in this K-series.

In the latest trailer of its first episode released on YouTube, the national park rangers can be seen racing against time and putting their lives on the line to save trapped victims on a stormy evening.

“We are not left with much of our ‘Golden Hour’ period of 30 hours,” Jun said.

Ju also started to reveal he has a mysterious ability.

“I can see them, the people who are lost in this mountain,” he said, hinting at the mysterious ability he possesses.

Chemistry, filming process

“Jirisan” is the first-ever collaboration of Jun and Ju but Ju said they were very comfortable during the demanding shoot where their characters faced typhoons, fires, floods and untold dangers during their rescue missions to save trapped and lost individuals.

“It was a very good partnership, we were at ease,” Ju said during the global press conference last week.

“I’ve been a fan of Gianna Jun ‘since young’. Her charm has left me speechless and has always been a role model for me. In our collaboration, she was always trying to feed me, so I am very thankful to her,” he added.

The two are in a “senior-junior” relationship on the show.

Jun, on the other hand, said her role in “Jirisan” as a strong park ranger is a deviation from her elegant and goddess-like image in previous romance and comedies.

“I didn’t accept the role because I wished to play a strong woman, females today are stronger in character. I never thought I would play a park ranger, to me this is a brand-new experience,” Jun said.

She added, despite the filming process looking tough, Jun said she already prepared for it.

“I didn’t feel exceptionally tired or cold, I was very happy throughout the filming process. As I prepared well in mountaineering gear, there were not many difficulties,” Jun said.

The upcoming series is created by director Lee Eung-bok (“Descendants of The Sun,” “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God”) and writer Kim Eun-hee (“Signal,” Kingdom”). Produced by AStory (“Kingdom S1”), it also stars Oh Jung-se and Cho Han-Cheul.

“Jirisan” will exclusively simulcast on October 23 on iQiyi International app or iQ.com worldwide.

The mystery thriller drama would release new episodes every Saturdays and Sundays.