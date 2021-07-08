Resurrection plant blooms: ‘Kingdom: Ashin of the North’ teases fans with new trailer

Video streaming platform Netflix on Thursday released the main trailer of the Korean suspense film “Kingdom: Ashin of the North.”

The last season of “Kingdom” left many viewers hanging with a mysterious character. This film tells more about that woman named Ashin, portrayed by “My Love from the Star” and “Legend of the Blue Sea” star Gianna Jun.

In a recently uploaded trailer, the young Ashin explores a dark tunnel where she discovered the mysterious plant with strange engravings on the rock that reads “to revive the dead, a price must be paid.”

With the series filled with chaos, this film traces the root of the epidemic in Joseon—the resurrection plant, which can bring dead people back to life.

People can expect the same level of thrill as the film is directed by Kim Seong Hun, who also led the first season of the “Kingdom.”

The backstory of the acclaimed series is written by no other than Kim Eun Hee, the person behind the acclaimed series, which sets the zombie apocalypse narrative during the Joseon era.

From the previous season, Park Byung Eun will also make its comeback to reprise his role as Min Chi-rok, the Head of the Royal Commandery Division.

The film will be released on Netflix on July 23 Friday.