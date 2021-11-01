‘Pangarap hindi panaginip’: Mural in Marikina represents youth’s call for climate justice

Climate action advocates on Sunday started a mural in Marikina Riverbanks to reflect the youth’s call for climate justice.

The mural, titled “Pangarap hindi panaginip,” was brought to life by artist advocates led by AG Saño. The activity is supported by Greenpeace Philippines.

The project “features puzzle pieces that symbolize Filipino communities’ collaborative dream amid worsening impacts of the climate crisis.”

The Marikina mural, set to be completed on November 3, is part of the multiple artivism activities in six other locations in the country, namely Albay, Bacolod, Bataan, Bohol, Iriga, and Tacloban.

“Bawat isang lokasyon ay mayroong puzzle na may kanya-kanyang mensahe depende sa epekto ng climate change at climate justice para sa kanila. At kung paano sila tumitindig para sa kanilang pangarap,” Saño, petitioner to the world’s first climate change and human rights inquiry said.

They started the mural in the riverbanks ahead of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

The United Kingdom is hosting 26th annual UN climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. COP 26 would take place from November 1 to 12.

Greenpeace Philippines recently called on the country’s delegation, led by Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, to uphold the Filipinos’ demand for climate justice at COP26.

The organization’s campaigner Virginia Benosa-Llorin said beyond speeches, they “believe the Philippines must also take leadership in calling out big polluters—particularly corporations most responsible for the climate crisis—accountable.”

They urged Dominguez to push for accountability from big polluters and an urgent fossil fuel phaseout. The group stressed that climate leadership needs to be “more than lip service.”

“Urgent climate action is imperative and this call for justice must be made alongside a firm demand for the urgent phaseout of the fossil fuel industry,” Llorin said.

“Greenpeace believes that the Philippines can do more and must also take the high ground in mitigating climate emissions. In reality, the country’s current energy plans are still fossil fuel-heavy, and the government has yet to lay down a clear pathway to an urgent and just transition to renewables,” she added.

Llorin said the Philippine delegation to Glasgow must present strong position at COP26 but the country also needs “genuine climate action back home.”

“The Duterte administration still has time to put in place green recovery measures from COVID 19, strengthen the coal moratorium announcement by actual cancellations of planned coal facilities, aim for 50% RE by 2030, and protect and restore ecosystems to build resilience,” she concluded. —Rosette Adel