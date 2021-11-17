Bad guys return in new ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer

Columbia Pictures on Wednesday released the latest trailer of anticipated action-adventure “Spider-Man: No Way Home” with big reveals.

The film company also revealed that it would exclusively be shown in Philippine cinemas on January 8 next year.

Meanwhile, in the new trailer, the friendly neighborhood hero meet the powerful villains who’ve ever fought Spider-Man in any universe.

Like the first trailer, Peter Parker could be seen struggling with his superhero responsibility which is not in conflict with his normal life as his identity is revealed. This put those he cares about the most at risk.

He seeks help from Doctor Strange to restore his secret but this unleashes the villainous multiverse.

We then get a first look at the return of villains Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Electro, Lizard, and Sandman.

Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

“Spider-Man No Way Home” is directed by Jon Wats and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, based on the MARVEL Comic Book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

Its cast is led by Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon and Marisa Tomei.

The film is is distributed in the Philippines by Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International.