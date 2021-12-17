‘On the Wings of Love’ to stream on Netflix in January 2022

ABS-CBN’s hit romantic comedy series “On the Wings of Love” can soon be streamed on Netflix.

In its January 2022 preview, the streaming giant said the season one of the series starring James Reid and Nadine Lustre, popularly known as “JaDine,” will arrive on its platform next month.

“Remember the kilig days of OTWOL? You can relive those moments brought by the trio of Nadine Lustre, James Reid, and Director Antoinette Jadaone by watching “On the wings of Love” on Netflix!” it said in a release.

The show will drop on Netflix Jan. 24, 2022.

Fans of the love team and OTWOL rejoiced following the announcement.

“On the Wings of Love is one of the most iconic teleseryes of the 2010s (of any station), was so huge, it branched out of its teen audience, and its impact so felt that ABSCBN made the Jadine tandem on par with its homegrown loveteams of Kathniel and Lizquen,” a Twitter user said, referring to Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla as well as Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil.

OTWOL is just too good it really deserves a great platform to be viewed across the globe. Still Nadine’s/’JaDine’s’ best TV show. Well, iilan lang naman yan. Pero mahirap beat ang phenomenon ng OTWOL. Literally what earned them a household name. “ULAN” rin please, @Netflix_PH🙏 — Nina 🌹 (@ninarome0) December 16, 2021

OTWOL ran on ABS-CBN from 2015 until 2016.

In March last year, the well-loved teleserye made a comeback on the network after the production of television programs were halted by the enhanced community quarantine.

The series follows the story of Clark (James) and Leah (Nadine) who are forced to marry so they could legally stay and work in the United States.

Aside from OTWOL, Netflix also announced other Filipino movie and series that would stream next month. These are Janine Gutierrez and Pepe Herrera’s “Ikaw” and rom-com “Love vs Stars,” respectively. -Rosette Adel