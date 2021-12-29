Here’s where you can shop 2022 planners

It’s that time of the year for planner collectors.

Several stores and brands have already released their planner designs for 2022 which is a much anticipated moment for collectors online.

Here’s a rundown of shops where you can purchase your planner for the year ahead, just in time before we flip the calendar page to January 2022:

Mercury Drug’s Suki Daybook

Local drug store Mercury Drug Corporation last November 24 released its 2022 planners called “Suki Daybook.” The designs come in an array of pastel light blue, blue, yellow and pink which caught the attention of some collectors online.

“Suki, use your 40 Suki points to have a copy of the #original #SukiDayBook2022! Get it now at your favorite #MercuryDrug store!” read the post.

Mercury also noted that the daybook is not for sale. To avail it, its customers should collect at least 40 points from purchases.

The post soon gained buzz on Facebook and the comments section was filled with excitement from collectors. Others also gave a shout-out to the brand for releasing affordable planners.

“Lumalaban ang MD journal. Compare sa ibang mahal na journals,” another user said.

Some Facebook users also shared photos of their collection of Mercury Drug daybooks.

The photos showed that each planner contained stickers, a budget tracker and spaces for journal writing.

In the posts, they also encouraged others to avail of Mercury Drug’s Suki cards to redeem and collect their planners.

According to Mercury Drug’s website, all customers who are 18 years old and above can avail themselves of a Suki card for free.

The steps to apply for a card are as follows:

Fill up the Suki Card Application form in the platform. Pick up the Suki Card in any Mercury Drug store three working days after submitting the application form. Present Mercury Drug receipts of single or cumulative purchases worth P1,000 to claim the card.

To get a Suki Card point, a customer has to make P200 worth of purchase in the store.

Starbucks 2022 planner

Starbucks Philippines has also rolled out designs for their planners for 2022.

This year, the coffee shop offered a planner with an organizer and black or white color. This can be redeemed by collecting 18 stickers.

Where To Next’s 2022 planner

If you miss and love traveling, Where To Next is offering a bundle that includes its travel-inspired 2022 planner with map design, “The Stories We Tell Zine,” stickers and its 2021 planner.

For those who don’t want to plan, two brands are offering planners perfect for you.

Tita Witty’s Genovia Planner 2022

Witty Will Save the World, Co., known for witty and quirky notebooks and journals, released its Genovia Planner 2022. It bore the witty line “Keep Going Wala kang Choice Hindi ka Prinsesa ng Genovia” Planner 2022, Genovia is a fictional small country from the film “Princess Diaries.”

The planner also came with a notebook version.

Design brand Simmer Supply released a planner literally for those who don’t want to plan called “Walang Plano Planner.” They offer planners with reversible covers.

The brand is currently holding a yearend sale. Its artsy bundle includes the planner itself, pen and stickers.

YEAR END SALE: Walang Plano Planner 👀 Para sa mga wala pang plano diyan, here is our surprise year-end sale! 🌟 Limited stocks left so you know what to do! 🌈https://t.co/8Txfxl7hDR pic.twitter.com/I3I5jEUMzC — $immer Supply (@simmersupply) December 20, 2021

Belle de Jour Power Planner

Aside from Simmer Supply, planner-maker Belle de Jour Power Planner is also currently offering a New Year’s Gift Promo which gives off customers gives 10% off on all its product for a limited time.

Those who will purchase one of its planners could get one notebook for free.

If you are into minimalistic designs, these brands are offering planners with simple layouts in various colors.

Limelight’s 365 Days planner

The Everyday

Young Adult Planner 2022

Since planning is all about getting ahead, Peppers Print PH released an affordable Young Adult Planner. It contains the weekly dated planner, spaces for notes, quarterly check-in, discount and freebies from different businesses, budget tracker, good vibes coupons, not to self, list of contacts, fun facts and trivias.

Hope 2022 Planner

For those who are hopeful for 2022, Katee Stationaree created “Hope 2022 Planner” which intends to uplift the soul by the message that it brings.

“Each spread has a reminder for us to keep on going through life courageously and with passion,” the brand said.

“Designed and printed with very subtle and minimal colors and thin lines to ensure that each page would be light to the eyes. It also gives room for artistic personalization if you want to customize each monthly and weekly layout. You may add stickers, washi tapes, memo pads, etc,” it added.

Stray Love PH’s 2022 Planner

Lastly, animal rescue org Stray Love PH released a planner-for-a cause.

Purchase of its 2022 planner could help save more fur lives.

“Plan your year right and help save lives at the same time!” it said.

—With Catalina Ricci Madarang