Google’s new Doodle has a message Filipinos are all familiar with

“Get Vaccinated. Wear a Mask. Save Lives.”

The message of Google’s latest logo rendering is the reminder we all need but many still don’t heed.

The short animation of its logo popularly called Google Doodle shows all the letters wearing face masks.

The letters rejoice after receiving their COVID-19 vaccine shots administered by the letter “E,” which represents a healthcare professional.

At the end of the animation, the group of letters gives a final cheer and then a heart icon appears near “E.”

Hovering over this Doodle presents the message: “Get Vaccinated. Wear a Mask. Save Lives.”

According to the search engine giant, this image is also the company’s way of paying tribute to all frontline health workers administering COVID-19 vaccines in the world.

“The doodle also hopes to pay tribute to all medical professionals administering vaccines to underscore the important role of nurses, doctors, and other frontliners across fields in the ongoing fight against the pandemic,” it said.

When users click the animated logo, they are redirected to an information hub about vaccination in the Philippines and in the world.

These include “vaccination updates, trusted news, links to global and local health authorities, health information, and more.”

In May 2021, Google also released a similar animation.

It highlighted the importance of wearing face masks properly to prevent getting infected with the highly transmissible disease.

Aside from the Doodle, Google collaborated with a local independent media outfit called FYT to hold a webinar about fighting vaccine misinformation.

Interested students and journalists can attend the virtual event through this link.

FYT Media, @Google go local to fight vaccine misinformation Join the free webinar from January 28 to 29, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Register here: https://t.co/lNR9jC4NmW. #FytCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/JO2uon7KPw — fyt (@fyt_ph) January 3, 2022

The webinar titled “#FYTCOVID19: Fighting vaccine misinformation” will be streamed live on FYT’s YouTube channel from January 28 to 29. It will be made accessible from 10 am to 12 noon for free.