Driver turned Axie Infinity millionaire to teach Pinoys how to earn from NFT-based games

A Filipino Uber driver turned millionaire, Kookoo Crypto, recently partnered with an online learning platform to teach Filipinos how to earn from Non-Fungible Token-based games.

Kookoo Crypto dropped out of college and served as a waiter and an Uber Driver before becoming a multimillionaire from playing the NFT-based game Axie Infinity. He is also a content creator of the play-to-earn game under his YouTube channel, Kookoo Crypto TV, with 162,000 subscribers.

He learned about this game during the pandemic from an article. This encouraged Kookoo Crypto to download and study the game.

Kookoo Crypto later learned how to breed and increase the rank of his pets or “Axies”, and later sell them to other players for around $50 to $100 each.

For this, he is now an inspiration to more than 15,000 individuals in a gaming community he is managing.

“My story sounds too good to be true, but I want to share to fellow Pinoys how I was able to afford my dream house and how I retired my parents while at home in my sando through playing a video game that I love,” Kookoo Crypto said.

In view of this, he partnered with Nas Academy Philippines to hold an exclusive master class for NFT gaming enthusiasts.

He is expected to share his experiences, strategies and tips on how he earns money from playing Axie Infinity.

Kookoo Crypto’s master class on the online learning platform is titled “Become an Axie Infinity Trainer.” This includes video-on-demand lessons and Zoom sessions where he discusses the crypto ecosystem, the basics of Axie Infinity, how play-to-earn works, complex gameplay strategy, and other pro tips and tricks.

Aside from these, the content creator will also conduct a regular “ask me anything” session to ensure his students are up-to-date with the latest releases of the game.

Jacqueline Maye Lim, country head for Nas Academy Philippines said, Kookoo Crypto’s master class is among the many crypto learning courses that seek to help Filipinos understand the crypto ecosystem.

Crypto expert Ben Yu will also teach full video courses on crypto for beginners, how to master NFTs in 7 days, and soon even Web3 Development on the learning platform.

The list of crypto learning programs are posted in this link: https://nasacademy.ph/CRYPTO

Lim said the online learning platform would teach Filipinos the technical concepts in simple terms and make cryptocurrency universe uncomplicated for them to help them shift business investing.

She cited that according to CoinDesk research from 2020 to 2021, there was around $20 billion additional investment from businesses due to crypto investments.

“As businesses invest more in crypto, Filipinos’ interest in the crypto ecosystem has increased exponentially especially with the rise of play-to-earn games like Axie Infinity making it more accessible. Like any potentially lucrative investment, earning from crypto comes with risks but we see earning and job opportunities being created,” Lim said.

“Nas Academy’s crypto learning classes are designed to help ensure that Filipinos interested to venture into crypto are well-informed on how to maximize the benefits, minimize risks, and be prepared for opportunities arising,” Lim added,” she added.

Lim also said the learning platform will bring more world-class to Filipinos to help them “keep up with innovations that are shaping the economy of the future.” —Rosette Adel