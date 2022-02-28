Manila Luzon to open online class for Filipino drag queens, enthusiasts this March

(Updated 8:12 p.m.) Filipino drag queens and enthusiasts can now learn what it takes to be a global drag artist.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” queen Manila Luzon partnered with online learning platform Nas Academy to launch an online class called “Manila’s School of Drag” that will put a spotlight on the Philippine drag queen scene.

The class is set to open on March 23.

Manila said that ever since she discovered the local drag scene, she was impressed by the creativity, character and work ethic of Filipino drag artists.

She is hoping to inspire more artists in the craft through this online class initiative.

“My Filipino heritage is always present in my drag, just look at my drag name, Manila Luzon. I’ve championed for Filipino representation on the world stages of drag. And now with Nas Academy I have the opportunity to inspire more Filipinos to explore their self-expression through the art form,” Manila said in a statement.

The drag superstar described the upcoming program as “a learning community.”

There will be quarterly meetups or “creator sessions” wherein she will be hands-on in teaching learners the tricks of the trade.

“This class is a learning community, and I am excited for what we will create not only in the Philippines, but all over the world,” Manila said.

“I look forward to our quarterly meet the creator sessions where I can share more tricks of the trade and encouragement that can help in their careers as make-up artists, stylists, performers, and content creators,” she added.

The course will also give a chance for local drag artists to learn from the experiences, skills and perspectives of international creators like her.

“Over my years of performing in drag on television and stages around the world, I have accumulated a wealth of knowledge about the art of drag and I’ve used it to push the limits of what we accomplish in wig and heels. I am excited to pass down this knowledge through Nas Academy to new generations of drag performers and people who love the art form,” Manila said.

The class is set to cover a range of topics— from knowing what it means to be a drag queen, the know-how of drag queen makeup, clothing and best angling for Instagram.

“Manila’s School of Drag is one of Nas Academy’s lineup of classes in partnership with Cornerstone Entertainment which kick-started with the “How to Be a Queen” class of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray last December 2021. Upcoming classes for 2022 include “Moira’s Songwriting Bootcamp” with Moira Dela Torre, among others.”

READ: ‘Proud’ Catriona Gray resumes ‘How to be a queen’ online course

Who is Manila Luzon?

Manila earned global fame for her memorable performances and moments at the Emmy Award-winning program, RuPaul’s Drag Race, for three seasons.

She had since gained a huge social media following, released her own songs and collaborated with different brands for global and local campaigns and projects.

In 2019, Manila was recognized as among “America’s most powerful drag queens” by Vulture Magazine.

She is set to host the coming “Drag Den Philippines,” the first drag queen competition in the country.

READ: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ queen Manila Luzon announces new reality show ‘Drag Den Philippines’