‘Who run the world?’: Marina Summers, Precious Paula Nicole defend women in queer spaces

Most supporters of Pinoy drag queens are women.

Marina Summers and Precious Paula Nicole, runner-up and winner of “Drag Race Philippines” Season 1, expressed this on Twitter, citing their experiences in the industry.

They also stated this in support of women who attend local drag shows in the country.

Marina on June 9 recalled that her female friends were the ones who supported her and her fellow drag queens from the start.

She also accompanied her tweet with photos of these women.

“They’ve been there since day one, from Manila Drag Icons to LA Drag Con we were holding our hands together. Wouldn’t trade this level of support for anything in the world,” she tweeted.

Tbh they where the first few ones who supported us when we were starting at Drag Playhouse PH. They’ve been there since day one, from Manila Drag Icons to LA Drag Con we were holding our hands together 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ Wouldn’t trade this level of support for anything in the world 🫶🏽 https://t.co/0iQdNilZoo pic.twitter.com/mMSyyOTZeA — Marina Summers (@marinaxsummers) June 9, 2023

Marina shared this in a quote retweet to a Twitter user who expressed her observations in LGBTQIA-run places.

“The eye-rolls some women get just by being present at some of these so-called ‘safe places’? Far too much,” the user said.

“Ewan ko nga rin. Sa totoo lang, iba mag-support ‘yung mga babae. Many drag queens have told me that some of the most supportive and uplifting people in their lives are women,” she added.

This Twitter user was, in turn, reacting to another user named @lavieenrozeeee_ who posted a cryptic tweet about discrimination against women in a “safe space” for the LGBTQIA community.

“Ang liit na nga ng community, manggagaling pa sa loob mismo ‘yong discrimination?” the user tweeted.

Precious later saw the online buzz about the alleged discrimination of women in queer spaces.

To defend them, she bared that she would normally tell interviewers that most of her fans are women.

“Bilang lang sa kamay ko ngayon ang hindi babae na pumupunta sa shows na ginagawa ko outside Obar. At palagi ko sinasagot sa interviews dito at sa ibang bansa at ipinagmamalaki ko na almost 90% na naging fan ng drag ngayon ay mga bilat. Kaya ‘wag kayong aano ano dyan. Okay? Who run the world?” Precious said.

Bilang lng sa kamay ko ngaun ang hindi babae na pmpunta sa shows na gngwa ko outside Obar at palagi ko cnasagot sa interviews dto at sa ibang bansa at ipinagmamalaki ko na almost 90% na naging fan ng drag ngaun ay mga bilat.Kya wag kayong aano ano dyan.Okay? Who run the world??? — Precious Paula Nicole (@PreciousPaulaN) June 9, 2023

“Bilat” is a term that refers to the intimate part of a woman.

Specific details about whom they are talking about and the place they are referring to were not mentioned in their discussions.

The interest in drag and drag queens, meanwhile, have increased in the Philippines following the airing of the reality series “DRPH” and “Drag Den Philippines,” both of which starred talented drag performers.